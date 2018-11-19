Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback
Kevin Vost

Contributor

A true “Renaissance man” who was equally knowledgeable about classical philosophy, diet and fitness, and the writings of St. Thomas Aquinas, Kevin Vost, Psy.D was a prolific author who had taught at psychology at Aquinas College in Nashville, Tennessee and the University of Illinois at Springfield. The twenty-some Catholic books that bear his name include two for Catholic Answers Press: What Is God? and Memorize the Reasons!

More by Kevin Vost

3 Things All-Powerful God Can't Do 11/28/2022
God Makes an Atheist Cease to Exist 10/21/2022
Thomas Aquinas Levels with the Atheist 10/03/2022
The Kingdom and the Powerlifting and the Glory 03/03/2022
Was St. Thomas Aquinas Ever Wrong? 02/15/2022
Albert the Great: Light of Science, Light of Religion 11/15/2021
How the Enslavement of St. Patrick Saved Ireland 03/17/2021
St. Patrick's Three Invincible Weapons that Every Apologist Should Use 03/17/2017
Memorize the Reasons for Your Faith 01/01/2013
