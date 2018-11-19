A true “Renaissance man” who was equally knowledgeable about classical philosophy, diet and fitness, and the writings of St. Thomas Aquinas, Kevin Vost, Psy.D was a prolific author who had taught at psychology at Aquinas College in Nashville, Tennessee and the University of Illinois at Springfield. The twenty-some Catholic books that bear his name include two for Catholic Answers Press: What Is God? and Memorize the Reasons!
