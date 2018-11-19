Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback
Kenneth Hensley

Kenneth Hensley is a Catholic teacher, speaker, and author. He was a Protestant minister for eleven years before resigning his pastorate in 1996 to enter the Catholic Church. He now works with the Coming Home Network International, helping others discover the truth and beauty of the Catholic faith. He is also an adjunct instructor in Old and New Testament at St. John’s Seminary for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. To subscribe to his personal email list and check out his many recorded talks on Catholic apologetics, visit his website at kennethhensley.com

How to Drive Your Friends Sane 10/30/2017
Atheism vs. Human Worth 10/12/2017
Filling the Infinite Abyss 09/25/2017
Why I’m Catholic: Sola Scriptura Isn’t Logical, Part II 03/21/2017
Why I’m Catholic: Sola Scriptura Isn’t Logical, Part I 02/07/2017
Why I’m Catholic: Sola Scriptura Isn’t Workable, Part II 01/25/2017
Why I’m Catholic: Sola Scriptura Isn’t Workable, Part I 01/18/2017
Made in His Image and Likeness 01/01/2017
Why I’m Catholic: Sola Scriptura Isn’t Historical, Part IV 12/19/2016
Why I’m Catholic: Sola Scriptura Isn’t Historical, Part III 12/05/2016
Why I’m Catholic: Sola Scriptura Isn’t Historical, Part II 11/16/2016
Why I’m Catholic: Sola Scriptura Isn’t Historical, Part I 11/08/2016
Why I’m Catholic: Sola Scriptura Isn’t Scriptural, Part V 10/28/2016
Why I’m Catholic: Sola Scriptura Isn’t Scriptural, Part IV 10/13/2016
Why I’m Catholic: Sola Scriptura Isn’t Scriptural, Part III 10/07/2016
Heaven Isn’t Earned but Hell Is: Salvation, Part II 09/23/2016
The Born-Again Agnostic: Salvation, Part I 09/20/2016
Why I’m Catholic: Sola Scriptura Isn’t Scriptural, Part II 09/19/2016
Why I’m Catholic: Sola Scriptura Isn’t Scriptural, Part I 09/06/2016
Why I'm Catholic: The Foundational Error of Sola Scriptura 08/29/2016
The Axe Murderer and the Crocodile 07/01/2016
A Rat Is a Pig Is a Dog Is a Boy: Atheism and Human Worth 05/20/2016
Human Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots: Atheism and Free Will 05/06/2016
In His Image and Likeness: How I Evangelize Atheists 04/22/2016
The Clothes Have No Emperor: How I Evangelize Atheists 04/06/2016
What Easter Means in Deadly Practical Terms 03/25/2016
How the Early Church Drove Me Toward Catholicism, Part II 03/16/2016
