Kenneth Hensley is a Catholic teacher, speaker, and author. He was a Protestant minister for eleven years before resigning his pastorate in 1996 to enter the Catholic Church. He now works with the Coming Home Network International, helping others discover the truth and beauty of the Catholic faith. He is also an adjunct instructor in Old and New Testament at St. John’s Seminary for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. To subscribe to his personal email list and check out his many recorded talks on Catholic apologetics, visit his website at kennethhensley.com