John Martignoni is the founder and president of the Bible Christian Society, an apologetics and evangelization apostolate that reaches hundreds of thousands each year in all fifty states and throughout the world with the truths of the Catholic faith. He is also the author of Blue Collar Apologetics: How to Explain and Defend Catholic Teaching Using Common Sense, Simple Logic, and the Bible and A Blue Collar Answer to Protestantism: Catholic Questions Protestants Can’t Answer (EWTN Publishing/Sophia Press).