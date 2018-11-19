Jason Evert has spoken to more than one million people about the virtue of chastity. He is a best-selling author of more than ten books, including “Theology of the Body for Teens,” and “How to Find Your Soulmate without Losing Your Soul.” Jason earned a master’s degree in theology, as well as undergraduate degrees in counseling and theology from Franciscan University of Steubenville. He is a frequent guest on radio programs and his television appearances include Fox News, the BBC, MSNBC, and EWTN. Jason and his wife Crystalina live in Denver with their children. For more information, go to chastity.com