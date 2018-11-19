www.catholic.com/profile/jason-evert
Jason Evert has spoken to more than one million people about the virtue of chastity. He is a best-selling author of more than ten books, including “Theology of the Body for Teens,” and “How to Find Your Soulmate without Losing Your Soul.” Jason earned a master’s degree in theology, as well as undergraduate degrees in counseling and theology from Franciscan University of Steubenville. He is a frequent guest on radio programs and his television appearances include Fox News, the BBC, MSNBC, and EWTN. Jason and his wife Crystalina live in Denver with their children. For more information, go to chastity.com
More by Jason Evert
Once Saved, Always Saved? 03/01/2002
How to Argue for Papal Infallibility 02/01/2002
Why Can't Women Be Priests? 01/01/2002
How to Defend the Sacrament of Confession 10/01/2001
Is the Mass a Sacrifice? 09/01/2001
Talking to Jehovah's Witnesses 07/01/2001
How to Argue for Mary's Assumption 05/01/2001
How to Argue for Priestly Celibacy 04/01/2001
How to Defend the Doctrine of the Trinity 01/01/2001
Can Infants Be "Born Again"? 12/01/2000
How to Defend the Intercession of the Saints 11/01/2000
How to Argue the Existence of Purgatory 10/01/2000
How to Defend the Deuterocanonicals 09/01/2000
