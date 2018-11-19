James Stenson

James B. Stenson is a writer and educational consultant based in Boston. He was co-founder of The Heights School in Washington, DC, and a founder and headmaster of Northridge Preparatory School in suburban Chicago. Using his twenty years of experience with families, he has written Upbringing, Lifeline, Anchor, Compass, Father: The Family Protector and other works for parents. His books have been translated into ten languages. He has lectured to groups throughout the United States, Canada, England, Ireland, Australia, Singapore, and other countries.