Fr. Ray Ryland (1921-2014) was an Episcopal priest who converted to Catholicism in 1963. Married and a father of five, he was ordained a Catholic priest in 1983 under the pastoral provision granted by the Vatican. For many years he taught theology at the University of San Diego and Franciscan University of Steubenville. In his later years he was chaplain for the Coming Home Network and Catholics United for the Faith. He also served assistant at St. Peter’s Church in Steubenville, Ohio. Fr. Ryland held a doctorate in theology from Marquette University and a law degree from the University of San Diego.
More by Fr. Ray Ryland
Whatever Happened to Purgatory? 07/01/2013
Peter and the Eastern Orthodox 05/01/2009
No Salvation Outside the Church 12/01/2005
Wives Be Subject to Your Husbands 07/01/2004
The Great Omission 09/01/2002
The Spectrum Virus 05/01/2001
Why Is It a Mortal Sin to Miss Mass? 07/01/2000
Apologetics Is Where the Action Is 03/01/2000
Wonderful Leo 02/01/1999
Two-Way Traffic on Convert Street 09/01/1998
How the Pope Caught a Robber 06/01/1998
Celestine: Defender of Theotokos 04/01/1998
Pelagius and the Pope 03/01/1998
Strengthening Brethren 01/01/1998
Council Minus Papacy Equals Chaos 11/01/1997
Papal Primacy and the Council of Nicea 06/01/1997
Will the Real St. Cyprian Please Stand? 04/01/1997
The Epiphany of the Roman Primacy 02/01/1997
Peter and the Orthodox: A Reprise 10/01/1996
Seeing Peter Through Eastern Eyes 04/01/1996
An Eastern Voice Crying in the Wilderness 01/01/1996
"Frank Dialogue" 12/01/1995
The Eastern Doctrine of the Catholic Church 10/01/1995
Evangelicals Who Journey East 04/01/1995
On His Terms, Not Ours 01/01/1995
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donate