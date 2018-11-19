Fr. Ray Ryland (1921-2014) was an Episcopal priest who converted to Catholicism in 1963. Married and a father of five, he was ordained a Catholic priest in 1983 under the pastoral provision granted by the Vatican. For many years he taught theology at the University of San Diego and Franciscan University of Steubenville. In his later years he was chaplain for the Coming Home Network and Catholics United for the Faith. He also served assistant at St. Peter’s Church in Steubenville, Ohio. Fr. Ryland held a doctorate in theology from Marquette University and a law degree from the University of San Diego.