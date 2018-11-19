Fr. Paul Keller O.P.

Dominican Father Paul Jerome Keller, O.P. was ordained to the priesthood on May 21, 1993 in Washington D.C. for the Province of St. Joseph. He acquired a Bachelor and Licentiate in Sacred Theology at the Pontifical Faulty of the Immaculate Conception in Washington D.C., and a Doctorate in Rome in 2007.

Fr. Keller is Professor of Sacramental Theology at Mt. St. Mary’s of the West Seminary in Cincinnati and has taught at Providence College in RI and Steubenville Franciscan University. He presents numerous lectures, conferences, and seminars on a large array of subjects, including the sacrament of Reconciliation, the Holy Mass, Liturgical Worship, spiritual conferences, and the Rosary throughout the country. Father Keller has also made guest appearances on Relevant Radio, the Catholic Channel on Sirius Radio, and Vatican Radio, discussing various subjects. He also has experience in pastoral work, having served for a number of years as parochial vicar at St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, CT.

Fr. Keller is the past president of The Society for Catholic Liturgy, a multidisciplinary association of Catholic scholars, teachers, pastors, and professionals. He is also the author of 101 Questions & Answers on the Sacraments of Healing and A Lenten Journey with Jesus Christ and St. Thomas Aquinas.