Fr. Matthew Schneider

Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, LC, is a priest with the Legionaries of Christ originally from Calgary, Canada. He has a pontifical doctorate in moral theology and is professor / formator at Holy Apostles College and Seminary in Connecticut. He is the author of God Loves the Autistic Mind: Prayer Guide for Those on the Spectrum and Those Who Love Us, and has written extensively on other Catholic topics in both popular & academic publications. You can follow him on X (@FrMatthewLC) or find more at FrMatthewLC.com.