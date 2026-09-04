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Fr. Matthew Schneider

2026-09-04T09:51:51Contributor

Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, LC, is a priest with the Legionaries of Christ originally from Calgary, Canada. He has a pontifical doctorate in moral theology and is professor / formator at Holy Apostles College and Seminary in Connecticut. He is the author of God Loves the Autistic Mind: Prayer Guide for Those on the Spectrum and Those Who Love Us, and has written extensively on other Catholic topics in both popular & academic publications. You can follow him on X (@FrMatthewLC) or find more at FrMatthewLC.com.

More by Fr. Matthew Schneider

How Often Do Priests Actually Read the Bible? 09/04/2026
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