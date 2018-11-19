David Meconi is the author of many works in Catholic theology, especially regarding the development of doctrine in the early Church Fathers. Among his many writings are Peter Chrysologus’ Sermons (Routledge), the Cambridge Companion to Augustine (along with Eleonore Stump) as well as the Cambridge Companion to Augustine’s City of God (Cambridge University Press), and On Self-Harm, Narcissism, Atonement, and the Vulnerable Christ in Bloomsbury’s Reading Augustine Series. Meconi currently serves as a global instructor in the areas of crisis management and human behavior.