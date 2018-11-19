Ross Porter received his B.A. from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and his Master of Divinity (Theology) and Ph.D. (Clinical Psychology) degrees from Fuller Theological Seminary, where he first began thinking about “Virtue Therapy.” He is a teacher, an author, and an organizational consultant.

Dr. Porter is also the Founder and Executive Director of Stillpoint Family Resources, a non-profit organization that offers counseling services to individuals, couples, and families in crisis, with eight different office locations throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties (specific office locations can be found at www.stillpointfamilyresources.org).

Dr. Porter’s books on the deadly sins, the family, his specially gifted son, and virtue therapy, as well as free podcasts and articles, are available on the Stillpoint Family Resources website. This is also where you can purchase his latest book, Exploring the Good Life: 40 Ways in 40 Days.

Dr. Porter and his wife Jennifer have been married for 25 years and have four beautiful children.