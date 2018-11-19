Dr. George Delgado is the president of The Steno Institute, a nonproﬁt which is devoted to pro-life research, especially focusing on abortion pill reversal. He is a medical advisor to Abortion Pill Rescue, a program of Heartbeat International. Dr. Delgado practices family medicine, providing medical care that is faithful to the teachings of the Catholic Church for newborns, children, and adults. He is the medical director of Culture of Life Family Health Care in San Diego, and is an NFP Medical Consultant trained in NaProTECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Delgado received his medical degree from the University of California, Davis and completed his residency at Santa Monica Hospital/UCLA. He is board certiﬁed in family medicine and in hospice and palliative medicine. Dr. Delgado completed the Certiﬁcation Program in Health Care Ethics offered by the National Catholic Bioethics Center.