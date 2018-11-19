www.catholic.com/profile/douglas-m-beaumont
Douglas M. Beaumont earned a Ph.D. in theology from North-West University and an M.A. in apologetics from Southern Evangelical Seminary, where he taught for many years before coming into full communion with the Catholic Church. He has since appeared on The Journey Home, Catholic Answers Live, and has been interviewed by The National Catholic Register, EWTN, and Relevant Radio. He is the author of Evangelical Exodus and The Message Behind the Movie, and has contributed to Bumper Sticker Catholicism, The Best Catholic Writing, The Apologetics Study Bible for Students, and the Christian Apologetics Journal. He can be found online at douglasbeaumont.com.
More by Douglas M. Beaumont
‘But That’s Not in the Bible’ 11/22/2023
What Are Ghosts? 11/02/2023
Clarifying Belief in God 06/21/2023
Ditch Transubstantiation, and You Ditch God 08/22/2022
Did God Create Evil? 05/13/2020
The Protestant’s Problem with Polyamory 03/12/2020
Was Jesus a False Prophet? 01/23/2020
Speaking of God 12/18/2019
Can Man Become God? 09/23/2019
The Problem with Prooftexts 03/26/2019
Does Christ's Church Need to Be 'Restored'? 03/06/2019
The Mystery of the Our Father’s Ending 02/06/2019
Can We Know That We Have Eternal Life? 12/17/2018
The Good Thief and Salvation by Faith Alone 11/08/2018
'What Is Truth?' Some Competing Theories 09/07/2018
How to Choose a Catholic Study Bible 08/08/2018
Christianity Without the Bible 07/03/2018
What True Faith Requires 06/06/2018
When 'Faith Alone' Meets 'Scripture Alone' 05/15/2018
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