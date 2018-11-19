Douglas M. Beaumont earned a Ph.D. in theology from North-West University and an M.A. in apologetics from Southern Evangelical Seminary, where he taught for many years before coming into full communion with the Catholic Church. He has since appeared on The Journey Home, Catholic Answers Live, and has been interviewed by The National Catholic Register, EWTN, and Relevant Radio. He is the author of Evangelical Exodus and The Message Behind the Movie, and has contributed to Bumper Sticker Catholicism, The Best Catholic Writing, The Apologetics Study Bible for Students, and the Christian Apologetics Journal. He can be found online at douglasbeaumont.com.