Devin Rose

Contributor

Devin Rose grew up a militant atheist. As a college student he was radically converted to Christ and began practicing Evangelical Christianity. A few years later, long prayer and study led him to enter into full communion with the Catholic Church. Today he is a professional software developer, amateur lay apologist, and proprietor of the blog St. Joseph’s Vanguard. His books Navigating the Tiber and The Protestant’s Dilemma was published in by Catholic Answers Press, and he is a popular author for Catholic publications and guest on Catholic TV and radio.  Devin lives with his wife and children on his homestead in Texas.

More by Devin Rose

Porn Is the Elephant in the Room 11/06/2024
So Your Protestant Friend Is Asking Questions 09/13/2022
The Catholic Farm, in My Dreams and in Reality 03/22/2021
To Evangelize in Love and Truth 01/21/2020
The Reformation’s Toxic Fruit 09/01/2017
First Comes Love, then Comes Apologetics 07/17/2017
Demonic Oppression is Real, and There's Something You Can Do About It 05/22/2017
Three Super Easy Steps to Praying the Divine Mercy Novena 04/24/2017
Guiding Your Friends into the Catholic Church 08/05/2016
Novenas Made Easy 06/08/2016
Protestantism's Missing Saints 04/28/2014
Why Catholicism Is Preferable to Protestantism 04/10/2014
Protestantism’s Old Testament Problem 03/01/2014
