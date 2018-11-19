Devin Rose grew up a militant atheist. As a college student he was radically converted to Christ and began practicing Evangelical Christianity. A few years later, long prayer and study led him to enter into full communion with the Catholic Church. Today he is a professional software developer, amateur lay apologist, and proprietor of the blog St. Joseph’s Vanguard. His books Navigating the Tiber and The Protestant’s Dilemma was published in by Catholic Answers Press, and he is a popular author for Catholic publications and guest on Catholic TV and radio. Devin lives with his wife and children on his homestead in Texas.