Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers – known around the world as the “Dynamic Deacon” – is one of the most sought-after speakers in the Church today. He is a powerful and passionate evangelist and preacher, whose no-nonsense approach to living and proclaiming the Catholic faith will challenge and inspire those who hear him.

He travels across the United States and around the world speaking at conferences, workshops, retreats, parish missions, high schools, and young adult events – in short, to everyone who desires to know Jesus intimately and enjoy a deeper personal relationship with Him. His areas of expertise include marriage and family life, discerning God’s will, the sacraments, male spirituality, evangelization, prayer, and many others.

Deacon Harold holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame, and a Master of Theological Studies Degree from the University of Dallas. He is the host of Beacon of Truth on EWTN Radio, has appeared in the major motion picture Power in My Hands, and his video reflections on the Mass readings are featured by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

In addition, he is the host or co-host of several popular television series on EWTN and is featured on the renowned Chosen faith formation program by Ascension Press. Deacon Harold is an award winning author who has written six books, including Behold the Man: A Catholic Vision of Male Spirituality, Our Life of Service: The Handbook for Catholic Deacons, and the acclaimed new book Building a Civilization of Love: A Catholic Response to Racism.

Retaining a deep love of Benedictine spirituality which he gained during his time discerning a call to that religious community, Deacon Harold is a Benedictine Oblate of Mount Angel Abbey and a member of the Fellowship of Catholic Scholars.