Dr. David Anders brings a scholarly approach to his instruction on the Catholic Church. Born into a devout Protestant family, he developed a deep respect for the Bible. He attended a Protestant college and seminary, earning a Ph.D. in Reformation history and historical theology. Eventually, he was persuaded by the truth of the Catholic faith and converted to Catholicism. On his popular EWTN program, Called To Communion, he answers challenging viewer questions on matters of faith and the Church’s teaching.