Darin DeLozier is the producer of Catholic Answers Live. He is a convert to Catholicism. In 2001, he was baptized at Franciscan University of Steubenville, where he completed his undergraduate studies. He holds a master’s degree in pastoral theology from the Augustine Institute. Darin has been a listener of Catholic Answers Live since 1998 and has worked with the program since 2005. Darin and his wife, Rina, have three young children. In their spare time, Darin and Rina enjoy sleeping.