Dr. Christopher Kaczor (rhymes with razor) is professor of philosophy at Loyola Marymount University. He graduated from the Honors Program of Boston College and earned a Ph.D. four years later from the University of Notre Dame. He has been appointed a corresponding member of the Pontifical Academy for Life, a fellow of the Word on Fire Institute, a consultor to the USCCB, and William E. Simon Visiting Fellow in the James Madison Program at Princeton University. He has written more than 100 scholarly articles and book chapters, and his fifteen books include 365 Days to Deeper Faith, The Gospel of Happiness, and The Seven Big Myths about Marriage.
He lives with his wife and seven children in Los Angeles.
More by Christopher Kaczor
