Anthony Esolen

Anthony Esolen is an author and professor at Magdalen College of the Liberal Arts in New Hampshire. His books include The Politically Incorrect Guide to Western Civilization (Regnery Press, 2008), Ten Ways to Destroy the Imagination of Your Child (ISI Books, 2010) and Reflections on the Christian Life (Sophia Institute Press, 2013).

