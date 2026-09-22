The Big Book of Catholic Answers Vol. 3: Living Out the Faith

Be Perfect. Start Here.

New volume of Catholic book series gives answers about how God wants us to live

SAN DIEGO: Chatbots are great at stringing words together to help you fix your dryer or cook a Sunday roast. But the most important questions about our life and destiny deserve more than that. They deserve human answers. Catholic answers.

In the first two volumes of its Big Book of Catholic Answers series, Catholic Answers Press offered hundreds of concise, accessible, and faithful explanations of topics related to the object of faith (vol. 1) and the sign of faith (vol. 2). Now it caps off the trilogy with the final entry in the series: Volume 3: the Life of Faith.

Having been moved by grace to believe in God and his promises, and looking to the Church and the sacraments as instruments of God’s saving truth and power, how are we now to live? In this volume we find answers about mankind’s nature, vocation, and purpose; about the moral perfection to which God has called us. What is the connection between the commandments and salvation? How does sin separate us from God? The answers are here. In the broader picture, we learn how Catholic teaching informs and promotes justice in the social order. And, since God is with us in every battle, there are answers about the aids to right living he offers us, from the smallest sacramental to the mightiest angel.

“The Big Book of Catholic Answers, Volume 3 is the culmination of a long project that distills the essence of the Catholic Answers mission,” says Todd Aglialoro, director of publishing for Catholic Answers Press. “Human persons, on fire with zeal for God’s revealed truth, sharing with other persons the revolutionary consequence of that truth: that it must change us, and how we live, both now and for eternity.”

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This work is a collaborative effort by Catholic Answers staff and other faithful Catholic authors.