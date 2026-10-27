How to Invest as a Catholic: A Guide to Growing and Stewarding Wealth

Summary

How can Catholics invest wisely and remain faithful to Church teaching? In his new book, The Little Book of Catholic Investing, Daniel Catone, a veteran financial manager, examines the relationship between money and morality. Drawing on decades of investment experience, Catholic social teaching, and the example of St. Joseph of Arimathea, Catone explains how investors can avoid the dangers of greed and use their wealth responsibly. Published by Catholic Answers Press, the book offers a practical Catholic approach to investing that prioritizes both financial responsibility and spiritual well-being.

Save Your Money and Your Soul

Veteran finance expert brings Christian morality to investing

SAN DIEGO: Jesus said, “It’s easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven,” and Christians have been suspicious of money ever since.

But is that the right way to interpret Jesus’ words? In a new book from Catholic Answers Press, seasoned Catholic financial manager Dan Catone says that we should seek to avoid the temptations and pitfalls of wealth and greed just as Christ warned—while also wisely using and multiplying the resources he has given us.

The Little Book of Catholic Investing approaches money from exactly that practical but faith-centered perspective. Yes, “the love of money is the root of all evils,” but investors can avoid the primrose path of greed and fear by remembering and honoring the one to whom all our goods ultimately belong.

“Dan Catone lays out a truly Catholic approach to stewardship that avoids opposite extremes,” says Todd Aglialoro, director of publishing for Catholic Answers. “We must neither disdain wealth nor hoard it, but like a faithful servant we must use it fruitfully for our Master’s purposes.”

Many books on the “Finance” shelf offer lessons on how to make money. This Little Book breaks new ground by showing how to make your money work without chasing your dollars down to hell.

About the Author:

Daniel Catone is the founder and CEO of Arimathea Investing and a speaker on Catholic social teaching, ethics, and principled investing.