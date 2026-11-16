Ortlund used this line of argumentation specifically as a challenge to the early papacy in his 2021 dialogue with Joe Heschemeyer on Austin Sugg’s Gospel Simplicity YouTube channel (see 22:52-24:25).

If you go back to the New Testament, you don’t have any basis for a distinction between the office of bishop and elder . . . It’s very clear that the words are used interchangeably (9:25).

There is no shortage of challenges to the papacy. One attempts to undermine the Catholic claim at its root by arguing that there wasn’t even an office of bishop in the first century. If there was no rank of bishop, then there could be no supreme bishop, like a pope, and no papal succession—that is, bishops of Rome succeeding St. Peter as head of the Church.

One way to test Ortlund’s claim that the New Testament knows no distinction between bishops and presbyters is to look at the people entrusted with authority over the local churches. Timothy is a particularly revealing case. Paul gives him responsibilities that appear to extend beyond those of the presbyters he is charged with overseeing. The question is whether these responsibilities make the best sense if Timothy held a higher rank of ministry—what we’d call a “bishop.”

Let’s take a look.

In his podcast episode “Are Bishops Biblical?”, Heschmeyer provides us with a helpful principle: when you’re tasked with providing the total number of people within a room don’t forget to count the one counting, namely, yourself. How does this apply to Paul’s instructions to Timothy for appointing elders or presbyters in local churches? We can’t forget to account for the person to whom Paul is writing about those appointments: Timothy.

So, what does Paul say to indicate that Timothy is not merely an elder or presbyter, but holds a higher rank—like that of a bishop?

First, Paul instructs Timothy to exercise oversight over those teaching in the Church of Ephesus. For example, in 1 Timothy 1:2-3, Paul instructs Timothy to oversee the teaching ministry of others in the Church of Ephesus. Paul writes,

To Timothy, my true child in the faith: Grace, mercy, and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord. As I urged you when I was going to Macedonia, remain at Ephesus that you may charge certain persons not to teach any different doctrine.

This implies that some members of the Church of Ephesus had a role in teaching. But who might these teachers have been?

They would seemingly be the presbyters of the Church of Ephesus, who Paul says in Acts 20:28 must “take heed to all the flock [that] the Holy Spirit has made them guardians” and “feed the Church of the Lord.” Surely, such oversight and care for the Ephesians would include teaching God’s Word.

Moreover, even on Ortlund’s own view, these teachers must be presbyters. In 1 Timothy 3:2 and Titus 1:9, Paul instructs the “bishop” to teach sound doctrine. And according to Ortlund, a “bishop” is nothing more than a “presbyter.” So the teachers mentioned in 1 Timothy 1:3 must be presbyters, even on his view.

Timothy, then, is given “charge” over these teachers to ensure that they remain within the bounds of orthodoxy. Thus, Timothy is not merely a presbyter; he oversees the presbyters and holds a higher rank. In other words, he is a bishop.

Further examples of Timothy’s oversight of the presbyters in Ephesus appear in 1 Timothy 5:17–19. In verses 17-18, Paul writes,

Let the elders who rule well be considered worthy of double honor, especially those who labor in preaching and teaching; for the Scripture says, “You shall not muzzle an ox when it is treading out the grain,” and, “The laborer deserves his wages.”

Here, Paul instructs Timothy to ensure that the “elders” or presbyters receive the financial support due to them. Paul speaks of “the laborer deserving his wages” and the command not to “muzzle an ox when it is treading out the grain.” Just as an ox should be able to eat the grain while it works, an elder should be paid for his service in the kingdom of God.

The next verse, 1 Timothy 5:19, gives Timothy another responsibility concerning the presbyters. Paul instructs, “Never admit any charge against an elder except on the evidence of two or three witnesses.” Timothy is given the authority to judge charges brought against the elders.

Timothy’s responsibility for overseeing presbyters—ensuring their financial well-being and judging charges brought against them—strongly indicates that he held a higher rank than those he oversaw.

Finally, Paul appears to charge Timothy with appointing or ordaining presbyters. 1 Timothy 5:22 reads, “Do not be hasty in the laying on of hands.” The “laying on of hands” here most likely refers to ordination. Paul uses the same language in connection with Timothy’s ordination in 2 Timothy 1:6: “For this reason I remind you to rekindle the gift of God that is within you through the laying on of my hands.” Notice that this “gift of God” is given through the laying on of Paul’s hands. It is not transitory; rather, it is a gift that remains in Timothy.

What else does Paul say to Timothy to indicate that he is a bishop?

Returning to 1 Timothy 5, verse 20, Paul gives Timothy the authority to rebuke sinners publicly. He writes, “As for those who persist in sin, rebuke them in the presence of all, so that the rest may stand in fear.” Notice the purpose of the rebuke: “that the rest may stand in fear.” Fear of what? Of being rebuked by Timothy. This implies that “the rest” are subject to Timothy as a superior. This fits the description of a bishop for sure.

Paul also gives Timothy a special responsibility to defend the Faith publicly and preserve sound doctrine by preaching and rebuking falsehoods. Paul calls this Timothy’s ministry. Here is Paul’s instruction, as recorded in 2 Timothy 4:1–5:

I charge you in the presence of God and of Christ Jesus who is to judge the living and the dead, and by his appearing and his kingdom: 2 preach the word, be urgent in season and out of season, convince, rebuke, and exhort, be unfailing in patience and in teaching. 3 For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own likings, 4 and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander into myths. 5 As for you, always be steady, endure suffering, do the work of an evangelist, fulfil your ministry.

Such teaching authority fits well with what we Catholics understand to be part and parcel of the office of bishop.

If a Protestant counters that this authority to rebuke belongs to all Christians, we can return to 1 Timothy 1:2-3, where Timothy is charged with overseeing the teaching of the presbyters. According to 1 Thessalonians 5:12, these presbyters exercise authority over ordinary Christians in the Lord.

These instructions to Timothy have led many to conclude that he was a bishop, not merely a presbyter. Fourth-century church historian Eusebius thought so. In his Ecclesiastical History, he states, “Timothy, so it is recorded, was the first to receive the episcopate of the parish in Ephesus” (III, 4, 6).

The 1939 International Standard Bible Encyclopedia, for the entry “Timothy,” takes a similar view, stating,

Paul . . . tells us that he had left Timothy as his delegate or representative in Ephesus (1 Tim. 1:3); and soon thereafter he wrote the First Epistle to Timothy, in which he gave full instructions in regard to the manner in which he should conduct the affairs of the Ephesian church, until Paul himself should again revisit Ephesus: “These things write I unto thee, hoping to come unto thee shortly” (1Ti 3:14).

This encyclopedia article then cites the German biblical scholar Theodor Zahn’s 1909 work, Introduction to the New Testament:

In Asia Minor, where, although as early as the time of Revelation and the time of Ignatius, bishoprics were numerous and closely adjacent, the office always retained its local character. . . . Timothy was acting as a temporary representative of Paul in his apostolic capacity at Ephesus, as he had done earlier in Corinth, and in Thessalonica and Philippi (1 Cor. 4:17; 1 Thess. 3:2f; Phil. 2:19-23) (II, 34).

Given this scholarly support for the claim that Paul commissioned Timothy to act with apostolic authority—that is, with authority over presbyters—it’s not fair to say that we’re simply reading our preconceived Catholic views about bishops into the text.

Taken together, these passages present Timothy not simply as one presbyter among others, but as Paul’s representative exercising oversight over presbyters in Ephesus. The New Testament does not use every later ecclesiastical term with the precision that the Church does today, but the responsibilities described here provide a substantial basis for identifying Timothy’s ministry with the role Catholics call a bishop.