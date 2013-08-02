The Statue in Campo de’ Fiori

If you visit the Campo de’ Fiori (Field of Flowers) in Rome, you won’t be able to miss the statue in the middle of the square (which, by the way, was still a meadow when it received its name in the Middle Ages). The statue is of Giordano Bruno, who was burned at the stake there. He was convicted on today’s date in 1600 and executed nine days later.

Bruno commonly is called a “martyr for science” because he endorsed the same Copernican theory that, through injudiciousness in discussing it, resulted in Galileo living out his days under house arrest. But not so—or, at least, not relevant. Bruno didn’t go to his death for his scientific views but for his theological heresies.

In the introduction to the scholarly edition of Bruno’s work Cause, Principle, and Unity, Alfonso Ingegno remarked that Bruno’s philosophy “calls into question the truth-value of the whole of Christianity, and claims that Christ perpetrated a deceit on mankind.”