Fr. Charles Coughlin fueled his own downfall, including because his critique of the Jewish people—amid the rise of Adolf Hitler—ran afoul of the racial and religious solidarity two popes sought to advance. His radio response to the Kristallnacht pogrom in Germany, nearly ninety years ago this month, triggered the media decline for a priest who once wielded immense power over the U.S. airwaves.

A native of Ontario, Canada, Fr. Coughlin first served as a priest in the Congregation of St. Basil. In his early thirties, he became a priest of the Diocese of Detroit and, with the support of Bishop Michael Gallagher, took advantage of the new medium of radio. Given his charisma and oratorical skills, Fr. Coughlin quickly gained a national following. Thirty million listeners tuned in to his weekly program and, amid the Great Depression in 1932, he helped elect populist Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR). However, by the summer of 1936, the priest publicly called FDR “the great betrayer and liar,” arguing that the president who had

promised to drive the money changers from the Temple, had succeeded [only] in driving the farmers from their homesteads and the citizens from their homes in the cities. . . . I ask you to purge the man who claims to be a Democrat, from the Democratic Party, and I mean Franklin Double-Crossing Roosevelt.

“Money changers” was code for the Jewish bankers Fr. Coughlin disdained. The priest founded the Union Party to oppose FDR, promising to go off the air if his party didn’t gain nine million votes in the general election. His candidate, Congressman William Lemke, received less than 900,000, and FDR won re-election in a landslide.

So Fr. Coughlin stepped away from his radio program. But the priest returned in early 1937, stating that Bishop Gallagher had made a deathbed request he felt obligated to fulfill: “Resume your radio duties.” But his return wouldn’t last long. In less than four years, Fr. Coughlin would go off the air permanently, the result of his opposing U.S. involvement in World War II, his sympathies for Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, and his criticism of the Jewish people that ran counter to the Holy See.

Pope Pius XI and the Future Pius XII

Archbishop Eugenio Pacelli, who would become Pope Pius XII, was intimately familiar with Hitler and the Nazis, having served as apostolic nuncio to Germany from 1920 to 1929 and then as Vatican secretary of state from 1930 until his papal election on March 2, 1939. The editors of the pro-Nazi Berliner Morgenpost bluntly expressed their displeasure regarding the new pontiff:

The election of Cardinal Pacelli is not accepted with favor in Germany because he was always opposed to Nazism and practically determined the policies of the Vatican under his predecessor.

In March 1928, almost five years before Hitler rose to power in January 1933, Pope Pius XI and Archbishop Pacelli oversaw a statement against the ascending Nazi Party’s animus toward the Jews:

Moved by Christian charity, the Holy See is obligated to protect the Jewish people against unjust vexations and, just as it reprobates all rancor and conflicts between peoples, it particularly condemns unreservedly hatred against the people once chosen by God, the hatred that commonly goes by the name of anti-Semitism.

Cardinal Pacelli publicly criticized Hitler on other occasions, including in Lourdes, France, in 1935, and in overseeing Pius XI’s 1937 encyclical, which was read in German churches on Palm Sunday (March 21) that year. Mit Brennender Sorge (With Burning Anxiety) is unique among Catholic encyclicals in that its official language edition is German, not Latin, illustrating further the hand of Cardinal Pacelli, who spoke and wrote German fluently from his many years of service in the country:

Whoever exalts race, or the people, or the State, or a particular form of the State . . . distorts and perverts an order of the world planned and created by God; he is far from the true faith in God and from the concept of life which that faith upholds (8). [In marked contrast, the one true] God, this Sovereign Master, has issued commandments whose value is independent of time and space, country and race (10).

The following day, the Nazis’ official newspaper condemned the encyclical with a telling headline on the Church’s solidarity with the Jewish people: “The Jew-God and His Deputy in Rome” (Völkischer Beobachter [The People’s Observer]). More than a year and half later, in the October 15, 1938 of that newspaper’s Vienna edition, the editors declared, “We are armed to continue the battle against Catholicism until the point of total annihilation,” which echoed the words of Hitler, long an apostate Catholic: “I will crush Christianity under my boot like a poisonous toad.”

The Holy See also denounced Mussolini’s invitation to Hitler to visit Italy in May 1938, and Pius XI and Cardinal Pacelli refused to meet with the Nazi dictator.

Fr. Coughlin Knows Best?

Although he rightly shared the Church’s opposition to communism, Fr. Coughlin wrongly believed that the nationalist regime of Mussolini offered a viable political alternative. In the process, he downplayed or disregarded the Holy See’s clear statements and actions regarding Mussolini and the Nazis. For example, in September 1938, four months after the Holy See denounced Mussolini for inviting Hitler to Italy, the priest wrote to the dictator, saying, “So much misunderstanding has been created by the unfriendly press in America relative to your statements.” So he invited Mussolini to “clarify your attitude toward the Jews” in Social Justice, his weekly magazine, which boasted a million readers.

More than two months later, in his November 21 response to the Kristallnacht pogrom, which took place on November 9-10, Fr. Coughlin initially denounces the attack, which included widespread damage and destruction of synagogues and Jewish businesses. But his address differs markedly from the national radio address given days earlier by several U.S. bishops and New York Governor Al Smith.

Like Archbishop John J. Mitty of San Franciso, Fr. Coughlin laments that the U.S. media had not similarly condemned the government persecutions of Catholics during the Cristero War of 1926-1929 in Mexico, nor the then-current Spanish Civil War. But Fr. Coughlin doesn’t recognize that the U.S. media in his day were dominated by Protestants, not non-religious Jews.

In addition, based on some media accounts, Fr. Coughlin may not have yet known that ninety-one Jews had died in the pogrom, nor that some thirty thousand had been deported to concentration camps. Still, he badly misjudges Hitler in saying that “official Germany has not yet resorted to the guillotine, to the machine gun, to the kerosene drenched pit as instruments of reprisal against Jew or Gentile.”

Then, instead of reaffirming the Holy See’s unequivocal condemnations against the Nazis’ policies of religious and racial hatred, condemnations of which Fr. Coughlin undoubtedly knew, the priest goes on to blame the Jews themselves, even giving legitimacy to the Nazi government’s narrative while simultaneously attempting to disavow it:

It is the belief, be it well or ill-founded of the present German government, not mine, that Jews—not as coreligionists but as nationals only—were responsible for the economic and social ills suffered by the Fatherland since the signing of the Treaty of Versailles.

Fr. Coughlin misses the point or refuses to acknowledge it. Neither the existence of “atheist Jews” who had leadership roles in promoting communism in Russia and Germany nor the purported polices of Jewish bankers, excuses—let alone legitimizes—an attack on the Jewish people in general, which is what Kristallnacht was. The priest also downplays the grave economic impact that World War I, the ensuing Treaty of Versailles, and the Great Depression all had on the rise of Hitler in Germany.

And then Fr. Coughlin inexcusably gives further excuse to the Nazis, while also wrongly aligning Christians with their wrongdoing:

I will satisfy myself simply by drawing to your attention that since the time of Christ, Jewish persecution only followed, only followed after Christians were first persecuted, persecuted either by exploiters within their own ranks as in the Middle Ages, [i.e., resulting from the coerced conversions of the conversos] or by the enemies from without as in our own day.

There is a distinction between Jews as members of an ethnic people—i.e., a race—and Jews as adherents of a religion. In that light, irreligious Jews in general and Jewish communists in particular are themselves—ironically, yet unmistakably—anti-Jewish in a crucial religious sense, and thus, they sadly become modern-day moral descendants of the golden-calf rebels (see Exod. 32). That includes those who profess faith yet support “abortion rights” and the redefinition of marriage. Still, as Pius XI and Pius XII affirm, nothing excuses racial and religious hatred against the Jewish people, and, lest there be any doubt, communist Russia persecuted faith-observant Jews in its wholesale assault on religion.

Fr. Coughlin lost key radio affiliates in New York and Chicago after his Kristallnacht broadcast, and he would soon lose more. In addition, because of pressure from the U.S. government and related policy changes by the National Association of Broadcasters, he would make his final broadcast in September 1940, and then, facing additional government pressure and an ultimatum from his archbishop, the Most Rev. Edward Mooney, Fr. Coughlin ceased publishing Social Justice in the spring of 1942.

Fr. Coughlin’s legacy serves as a stumbling block for our Jewish friends to encounter Jesus as he really is, not to mention equivocal documents from the Vatican, which shrink from the Church’s mission to give a charitably robust witness to the descendants of those to whom Jesus first preached: his own Jewish countrymen and religious confreres.