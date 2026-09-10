The Day Mother Teresa Changed the World

September 10, 1946, became known to Mother Teresa as “Inspiration Day,” the day she received what she later described as her “call within a call.”

She had no money, no organization, no media platform, and no army of followers. She had something far more powerful: the conviction that Jesus Christ was asking something of her—and the humility to obey.

Eighty years ago today, a Catholic nun boarded a train in India and heard a call that would change the world.

At the time, she was already a consecrated religious sister. She had left home at eighteen, joined the Sisters of Loreto, and traveled to India, where she taught at a girls’ school in Calcutta and eventually became its headmistress. She had made perpetual vows. Her path seemed settled.

Then came the train to Darjeeling.

During that journey, Mother Teresa experienced an intense interior encounter with Jesus. She would refer to him simply as “the Voice.” She became convinced that Christ was asking her to leave the security of the convent and go into Calcutta’s slums to serve him in “the poorest of the poor.”

It was an astonishing request. And she said yes.

Today, her response seems almost countercultural. We live in an age that tells us to build our own brand, follow our own truth, protect our comfort, maximize our influence, and put ourselves at the center of our own stories.

Mother Teresa chose the opposite. She surrendered.

She did not immediately charge into the slums on her own authority. She spent nearly two years seeking permission from her religious superiors and the Church. Her obedience was disciplined, albeit sometimes impatient, and rooted in the conviction that if God was truly calling her, his will would unfold through obedience.

In 1948, she finally left the Loreto convent, received basic medical training, put on the simple white sari with blue stripes she would become known for around the world, and entered the streets of Calcutta.

She began with almost nothing.

She visited families. She cared for sick children. She washed wounds. She taught poor children in the streets. She picked up dying men and women whom others had stepped around.

Then other women joined her.

In 1950, the Missionaries of Charity were formally established within the Archdiocese of Calcutta. From that tiny beginning grew a worldwide family of sisters, brothers, priests, and lay collaborators serving the abandoned, the dying, the disabled, the orphaned, and the forgotten.

Mother Teresa ultimately became one of the most recognizable people on earth, but fame was never the point. The point was seeing Jesus in the person directly in front of her. That may be the greatest rebuke her life offers modern culture.

We argue about social problems online. We reduce human beings to political categories, demographic groups, and statistics.

Mother Teresa saw a person. She saw Christ.

She famously taught her sisters to recognize Jesus in what she called his “distressing disguise of the poor”—the hungry man, the abandoned child, the leper, the dying woman lying alone in the street.

Her work was the tangible mercy of God. It was Christian love made visible. And she never claimed the credit.

Mother Teresa described herself as “a small pencil in the hand of God writing a love letter to the world,” an image that captures the mystery of her life.

Mother Teresa let God use her up. She lived the words of John the Baptist: “He must increase; I must decrease.”

For some, her humility is shocking, but it’s what made her one of the Church’s greatest saints.

Humility is badly misunderstood. It doesn’t mean thinking less of ourselves than we should. It means recognizing that everything we possess—our intelligence, influence, talents, opportunities, and time—is ultimately a gift.

The humble person asks a dangerous question: Lord, what do you want me to do with it? Mother Teresa asked that question and spent the rest of her life living the answer.

Her friend Pope John Paul II understood what made her extraordinary. When he beatified her in 2003, he said: “I am personally grateful to this courageous woman whom I have always felt beside me.” He called her “an icon of the Good Samaritan” who “went everywhere to serve Christ in the poorest of the poor. Not even conflict and war could stand in her way.”

Mother Teresa’s courage didn’t come from her ego or self-confidence. It came from surrender.

The question Mother Teresa’s “Inspiration Day” poses eighty years later is this: What is God asking of you?

You probably won’t receive a dramatic call on a train. You likely won’t found a religious order, win a Nobel Prize, or become a saint known around the world. But God does have a specific calling for you.

Maybe he’s asking you to forgive someone you’d rather resent. Maybe he’s asking you to care for an elderly parent, welcome a child, defend an unborn baby, repair a damaged marriage, return to church, leave a lucrative but empty career, speak an unpopular truth, or notice the lonely person everyone else ignores.

Those things may seem small, but so did one nun stepping off a train in India. Eighty years later, the consequences of Mother Teresa’s “yes” stretch around the globe.

God wrote a love letter to the world. She simply had the humility to let him hold the pencil.

The question for each of us is whether we will do the same.