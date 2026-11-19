But how do we keep our emotions under control in these conversations so that we maintain charity, along with “gentleness and reverence,” throughout? After all, religious discussions can get heated. Intense emotions can harm such conversations if not properly managed.

It is important to know your faith so that you can “always be ready to give an explanation to anyone who asks you for a reason for your hope” (see 1 Pet. 15-16). We also know that is important to be able to do so, as St. Peter says, “with gentleness and reverence.” We must evangelize with charity .

1. Breathe deeply throughout the conversation, and keep your body as relaxed as possible. By breathing deeply, you will be able to more readily manage your nervous system. You will also be able to control the speed of the conversation, and taking it slow helps. Further, keeping a relaxed posture helps signal to your brain that it should relax. Should the conversation get heated, by breathing deeply, you will prevent yourself from going into a “fight or flight” state of mind. Lawyer and communication expert Jefferson Fisher regularly talks about the importance of breathing deeply as a way to control ourselves and the conversation.

2. Offer more questions than assertions. Brandon Vogt says,

This is the approach modeled by great conversationalists, up and down the centuries—everyone from Socrates to Jesus to Jimmy Fallon. Questions do a few things at once: they shine the spotlight away from you, so you don’t have to immediately defend your own position; they allow you to glean useful information about the other person’s view, so you can genuinely understand it; they convey respect for the other person since they imply you’re interested in what they think; and questions often cause the other person to self-reflect and perhaps reconsider previously unquestioned views.

3. When the other person is discussing his beliefs or answering one of your questions, listen. Truly listen, and be prepared to echo what he said. Resist the temptation to be thinking about your own response while the other person is talking. Make the person feel heard and understood, and do not be afraid if you need a period of silence after that person has spoken in order to formulate your response.

4. The above recommendation assumes that the person is actually interested in having a conversation and not simply preaching at you such that you cannot get a word in. In that case, Jefferson Fisher has a recommendation. You interrupt him using his name, and acknowledge that you are interrupting. You may also summarize what he said to you up to that point, and try to turn it into a conversation if you have the time. George Thompson, in his book Verbal Judo, says that the only way to interrupt people and have them still respect you is to interrupt them and say, “Let me be sure I heard what you just said” before proceeding to summarize. If you do not have the time or it seems unlikely to become a fair conversation, it is okay to respect your own time and move on.

5. When discussing faith with a non-Catholic or cafeteria Catholic, it is my opinion that to say to the person, “You’re wrong” is not helpful. It can be tempting to do this since, as Catholics, we are a part of the true religion and are defending the truth. However, I believe that it will do more harm than good.

Instead, I recommend using the phrase “The Church sees this differently.” Presenting Catholic teaching in this way can make it seem like one opinion among many, thus relativizing it instead of proclaiming that “this is the truth.” However, Fisher says that a phrase like “I see things differently” will keep the other person from getting defensive, and this is important.

If the person you are talking to gets defensive or goes into “fight or flight” mode, he may not actually hear you. Instead, if you present the position of the Church in a way that the person you are talking to can hear it, then he will have heard the teaching of the Church and have the opportunity to see it as the correct position.

Think of the parable of the sower, and in this conversation, you are sowing seeds. How you speak can impact whether or not this person will become the kind of soil that can receive the seed or not.

6. If the conversation becomes heated, I do not advise trying to continue persuading the person about the logic or truth value of a particular point, possibly unless there is a crowd present and you would rather use the opportunity to win them over than the person you are talking to. When you or the other person becomes angry, attempts at persuasion will cease to be productive. A person who is angry is less likely to be able to listen and understand.

Instead, take a deep breath and lower and slow down your voice. Then, call out that the conversation is becoming heated and take a break, change the subject, or address the emotions and focus the conversation on the emotions that are coming out.

If you are getting angry or frustrated, you could say something like, “I feel myself getting heated because I am very passionate about my faith.” Or if it is the other person, you can say something like, “I see that this is important to you, and I respect that you are convicted about this.” You can then go on to suggest a break, change the subject, or talk about where your or the other person’s passion comes from.

You may also need to set a boundary if the other person disrespects you or raises his voice. Lawyer Vince provides some examples of phrases to use for this—for example, “I am open to talking about this, but only with mutual respect.” Another example, if the person yells at you, is “I do not respond to that tone.” The key here is to stop the persuading portion of the conversation if either or both of you become heated, because it will not be successful.

Simon Sinek points out that emotion and logic do not mix well: “You meet emotion with emotion and rational with rational. You can’t mix the two.” Further, you have an even more powerful opportunity to witness to your faith by showing your composure and showing respect to the other person, even in the midst of strong emotions. This is an opportunity to apply the famous quote attributed to Maya Angelou: “People may forget what you say, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Talking about logic when emotions are high is not a good idea. I give married couples this same advice.

This is not an exhaustive list of conversational strategies (religious or not), but if you apply these when participating in such conversations, you will keep your emotions under control and be able to help the other person do so as well. You will serve as a powerful witness of Jesus Christ and the Catholic Church. Further, remember that whereas in Scripture the Second Person of the Holy Trinity is called the Word of God, the Holy Spirit is portrayed as the breath of God. So when you breathe deeply in your conversations, pray to the Holy Spirit for help and his presence in the conversation. Invoke the Holy Spirit and apply these tips, and your upcoming conversations should go well.