Catholic Answers’ Efforts Recognized

Recently it was announced that the U.S. Supreme Court would be hearing two cases on same-sex “marriage”—one involving California’s pro-marriage initiative Prop 8 and the other involving the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA).

When we learned of this, Catholic Answers began preparations for filing what’s known as an amicus curiae (Latin, “friend of the court”) brief with the Supreme Court to help bolster the case for marriage.

Catholic Answers was one of a number of pro-marriage groups doing this, who worked together to cover the issue from multiple angles and provide the Supreme Court with the best collection of arguments in favor of marriage possible.