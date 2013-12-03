And So . . . It Begins.

I was watching live as the cardinals took their oaths and then Msgr. Marini closed the doors of the Sistine Chapel.
The camera work was impressive, and it was like something out of a movie.
After watching the oaths, the atmosphere was so solemn that when the doors began to close, it sent chills up my spine.
Wow!
Afterwards, I found this edited version of the event.
Incidentally, “Extra omnes” is the traditional command to tell everyone except the cardinals to leave the room. It’s Latin for “Everybody, out.”
Msgr. Marini, himself not being a cardinal, also left, but by another door that was not visible to the public.
Here’s the video . . .
