A Miracle that Proves the Bible

Right from the start, this account satisfies one of the primary criteria that historians employ to gauge the reliability of reports about ancient events: multiple attestation. The principle is straightforward—the more independent sources that attest to an event, the more likely the reports are historically reliable.

Is the Gospel portrait of Jesus as a healer merely the stuff of legend, or is it rooted in history? The account of his cure of the centurion’s servant (Matt. 8:5-13, Luke 7:5-10, John 4:46-54) strongly points toward the latter. Let’s examine the evidence.

For many scholars, the narrative preserved in Matthew 8 and Luke 7 derives from a more primitive source known as the “Q” tradition—an unnamed body of material that both Matthew and Luke frequently draw upon. For those scholars who dismiss Q, only three possibilities remain: Matthew borrowed from Luke, Luke borrowed from Matthew, or the two wrote independently of each other. Setting aside that last option, either of the first two—like the Q hypothesis—supplies at least one line of independent origin.

The second source attesting to this miracle is John 4:46-54, and scholars generally acknowledge that John’s Gospel is literarily independent of the Synoptics. John Meier reinforces this point in volume two of his book A Marginal Jew: Rethinking the Historical Jesus when he writes:

We would have to imagine the Fourth Evangelist spreading out copies of Mark, Matthew, and Luke in front of him on his desk and proceeding to pick out a verse here and a verse there from each of the Synoptics, at times without any discernible reason or pattern (724).

Meier’s point is that such a scenario is wholly implausible. We are therefore left with two independent sources for this miracle story, and so the criterion of multiple attestation is met.

What makes this case especially noteworthy, as Meier observes, is that the story uniquely satisfies the criterion of multiple attestation. He observes:

The only time in the catalogue of Gospel miracle stories, a fully developed miracle story is attested in both Q and John. That two such diverse sources, which otherwise have relatively little in common, should agree on the core of a miracle story is itself a striking datum (725).

Given this unusual convergence, we can reasonably conclude that the diverse traditions of Q (or Matthew and Luke) and John most likely trace back to a single historical incident rooted in the ministry of the historical Jesus.

The next criterion this account satisfies is the criterion of discontinuity, also known as the criterion of dissimilarity. It holds that if a saying or action attributed to Jesus is distinctly different—or “dissimilar”—from both the common Jewish traditions of his day and the beliefs and practices of the early Christian Church, it is more likely to have originated with the historical Jesus. The reasoning is intuitive: the early Church would have had no source—whether Jewish or Christian—to pull from for the fabricated detail.

So what is the dissimilar detail? Whatever source lies behind Matthew and Luke’s narratives, it reports that Jesus “marveled” (Greek, ethaumasen) at the centurion’s faith (Matt. 8:10, Luke 7:9). Early Christians would not have been thinking about the value of Jesus being surprised at someone’s faith, especially since it sits uneasily with—indeed, is unbefitting of—the exalted view of Jesus as divine.

Moreover, this detail works against any apologetic aim, thereby satisfying a further criterion—the criterion of embarrassment. As mentioned above, to describe Jesus as marveling at the centurion’s faith might suggest that it surprised him—an impression that would undercut the evangelist’s effort to persuade readers of Jesus’ divinity, because God should never be surprised since he knows everything already. Once again, the most reasonable explanation for the detail’s inclusion is that it reflects something that genuinely occurred.

Yet another criterion met by this narrative is that of Semitisms—features within a text that betray the influence of underlying Aramaic traditions and expressions. This matters because the Gospels were composed in Greek. The evangelists would have had no reason to preserve such Semitisms in their Greek prose unless they were transmitting a tradition inherited from an earlier Palestinian community—all the more so given that they were writing for a Gentile audience largely unfamiliar with these Palestinian idioms.

These traces point to a probable origin in the Palestinian community at the time of Jesus, and that close temporal proximity to the events themselves effectively excludes any prolonged period of legendary development.

Old Testament scholar Uwe Wegner reaches a similar conclusion, holding that “the pre-Q tradition has a good chance of having existed in an Aramaic form before it was translated into Greek” (quoted in Meier, 725). In other words, the story’s roots reach back into the first-century Palestinian community—which, in turn, strengthens its historical reliability by satisfying the criterion of early testimony.

To this Semitic linguistic evidence we can add a geographical one: both the Matthean/Lukan and the Johannine traditions anchor the story in Capernaum, which, as Meier notes, was “a border town where such figures as a centurion or an official of Antipas’s bureaucracy would naturally be functioning” (725).

This bolsters the account’s credibility on two counts. First, the specificity of the setting suggests the testimony of an eyewitness. Second, it accords with what we know from history about the Palestinian milieu of the period: officers such as centurions would indeed have been stationed in and around Capernaum, a town that lay near a frontier and along a major trade route.

In conclusion, no single one of these criteria, taken in isolation, proves the historicity of the core tradition; their force is cumulative. When multiple attestation, discontinuity, embarrassment, Semitic coloring, and geographical plausibility all converge on the same narrative, the combined weight of the evidence becomes considerable. As Meier concludes, “Taken together, these considerations make it seem more probable that behind the primitive tradition lies a historical event from the public ministry of Jesus” (726).

The Gospel portrait of Jesus as a healer, then, is not the stuff of legend. In the case of the centurion’s servant, it rests on a convergence of independent, early, and mutually reinforcing lines of evidence—each pointing back to something that really happened.

I deleted your edit. Mark is independent of Matthew and Luke. Q suggests a source behind SOME of the material for Matthew and Luke. So, without Q, SOME of the material is either Matthew borrowing for Luke or Luke borrowing from Matthew or both independent of each other. There is some material in Matthew and Luke and specific to the Matthean and Lukan traditions.