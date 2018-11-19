www.catholic.com/encyclopedia/diocese-of-catanzaro
Catanzaro (CATACIUM), Diocese of, suffragan of Reggio. Catanzaro is the capital of the province of Calabria, Italy. The date of the erection of the see is uncertain; it may have been 1122, when Callistus II transferred to Catanzaro the See of Taverna. The diocese has a population of 85,000, with 48 parishes, 97 churches and chapels, 116 secular and 4 regular priests, 1 religious house of men, and 5 of women.
U. BENIGNI
