Curubis, a titular see of Africa Proconsularis. The town was fortified about 46 B.C. by P. Attius Varus and C. Considius Longus, generals of Pompey, and proclaimed by Caesar a Roman colony under the name of Colonia Julia Curubis. It is mentioned in Pliny, Ptolemy, “The Itinerary of Antoninus”, etc. In 257 St. Cyprian was exiled to Curubis for refusing to sacrifice to the gods (Vita Pontii, c. xii, ed. Hartel, III, and the year following he was called thence to Carthage to be put to death. Four bishops are known (one Donatist), from 411 to 646 (Morcelli, Africa christiana, I, 149). Curubis is today Kourba, a little village on the coast, east of Tunis, between Cape Mustapha and Ras Mamoura. The region is hilly and woody; it has always been inhabited by more or less savage people, for which reason the Christians were often exiled there. S. VAILHE

