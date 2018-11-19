www.catholic.com/encyclopedia/christian-kruik-van-adrichem
Adrichem, CHRISTIAN KRUIK VAN (Christianus Crucius Adrichomius), Catholic priest and theological writer, b. at Delft, February 13, 1533; d. at Cologne, June 20, 1585. He was ordained in 1566, and was Director of the Convent of St. Barbara in Delft till expelled by the storm of the Reformation. His works are: “Vita Jesu Christi” (Antwerp, 1578); “Theatrum Terrae Sanctae et Biblicarum Historiarum” (Cologne, 1590). This last work gives a description of Palestine, of the antiquities of Jerusalem, and a chronology from Adam till the death of John the Apostle, A.D. 109.
A. J. MAAS
