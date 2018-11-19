Christian Kruik Van Adrichem

Adrichem, CHRISTIAN KRUIK VAN (Christianus Crucius Adrichomius), Catholic priest and theological writer, b. at Delft, February 13, 1533; d. at Cologne, June 20, 1585. He was ordained in 1566, and was Director of the Convent of St. Barbara in Delft till expelled by the storm of the Reformation. His works are: “Vita Jesu Christi” (Antwerp, 1578); “Theatrum Terrae Sanctae et Biblicarum Historiarum” (Cologne, 1590). This last work gives a description of Palestine, of the antiquities of Jerusalem, and a chronology from Adam till the death of John the Apostle, A.D. 109. A. J. MAAS

Catholic Answers is pleased to provide this unabridged entry from the original Catholic Encyclopedia, published between 1907 and 1912. It is a valuable resource for subjects related to theology, philosophy, history, culture, and more. Like most works that are more than a century old, though, it may occasionally use anachronistic language or present outdated scientific information. Accordingly, in offering this resource Catholic Answers does not thereby endorse every assertion or phrase in it.