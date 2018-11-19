Adso, Abbot of the Cluniac monastery of Moutier-en-Der, d. 992, on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem; one of the foremost writers of the tenth century. Born of rich and noble parents, he was educated at the Abbey of Luxeuil, was called to Toul as instructor of the clergy, and made Abbot of Moutier-en-Der in 960. He was the friend of Gerbert, afterwards Silvester II, of Abbo of Fleury, and other famous men of his time. His writings include hymns, lives of saints, among them a life of St. Mansuetus, Bishop of Toul (485-509), a metrical rendering of the second book of the “Dialogues” of Gregory the Great, and a tractate “De Antichristo” in the form of a letter to Queen Gerberga, wife of Louis IV (d’Outremer). This latter work has been attributed to Rabanus Maurus, Alcuin, and even to St. Augustine, and is quoted by Dollinger among other writings of the medieval conception of Antichrist. It is printed among the works of Alcuin (P.L., CI, 1289-93). The other writings of Adso are also found in Migne (P.L., CXXXVI, 589-603).

FRANCIS W. GREY