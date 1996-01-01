Isaiah 45:5

Catholic Perspective

There’s no doubt the early Israelites were henotheists because they were often tempted to worship other Gods. But God’s people came to understand through gradual, divine revelation that Yahweh was superior to all other gods because he was real, and they were not. Isaiah 43:10 God declares, “Before me no god was formed, nor shall there be any after me.” This can’t refer to false gods or idols, because many of those are still “formed” to this day. Instead, the Bible teaches that no other God besides the one true God has ever existed, and no other God ever will exist.

Common Objections