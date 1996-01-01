And this is eternal life, that they know you the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom you have sent

Catholic Perspective

The New Testament firmly teaches not just that Jesus is God, but that there is only one God. Jesus described God as “the only God” (John 5:44) and “the only true God” (John 17:3). The early Church proclaimed the same truth, as is evident in St. Ignatius of Antioch, who wrote in the second “there is one God, who has manifested Himself by Jesus Christ His Son” (Letter to the Magnesians 8:1).

Common Objections

+ IF JESUS SAYS THE FATHER IS “THE ONLY TRUE GOD,” THEN THAT MEANS JESUS CANNOT BE GOD.