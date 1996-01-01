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Relics
Catholics reverence the physical remains of the dead, including those of the saints. The Bible reveals that God has even performed miracles through the relics of the departed.
Acts 19:11–12
And God did extraordinary miracles by the hands of [the apostle] Paul, so that handkerchiefs or aprons were carried away from his body to the sick, and diseases left them and the evil spirits came out of them.
Matthew 27:59–60, 28:1
And Joseph took the body, and wrapped it in a clean linen shroud, and laid it in his own new tomb, which he had hewn in the rock; and he rolled a great stone to the door of the tomb, and departed. . . . Now after the sabbath, toward the dawn of the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to see the sepulcher [tomb].