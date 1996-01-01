← Real Presence
Matthew 26:26-28
Now as they were eating, Jesus took bread, and blessed, and broke it, and gave it to the disciples and said, “Take, eat; this is my body.” And he took a cup, and when he had given thanks he gave it to them, saying, “Drink of it, all of you; for this is my blood of the covenant, which is poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins.”
Catholic Perspective
At the Last Supper, Jesus takes bread and wine in his hands and says, “This is my body” and “This is my blood.” In doing so, he identified these elements to have been changed from ordinary bread and wine to his own body and blood.
Common Objections
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|JESUS REFERRED TO HIMSELF AS “THE DOOR” AND “THE TRUE VINE.”
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|JESUS MEANT WHAT HE SAID IN A “SPIRITUAL” SENSE.