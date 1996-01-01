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John 6:54-55
[Jesus said,] “He who eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life, and I will raise him up at the Last Day. For my flesh is food indeed, and my blood is drink indeed.”
Catholic Perspective
Jesus tells his disciples that eating his flesh and drinking his blood is necessary for eternal life. He repeats himself to emphasize both the importance of his teaching and that he is not speaking symbolically. His flesh and blood will truly be food and drink for his followers.
Common Objections
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|DRINKING BLOOD IS A VIOLATION OF GOD’S COMMAND.
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|JESUS WAS ONLY SPEAKING METAPHORICALLY.
Next Verse
1 Corinthians 11:27-29
Whoever, therefore, eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty of profaning the body and blood of the Lord. Let a man examine himself, and so eat of the bread and drink of the cup. For any one who eats and drinks without discerning the body eats and drinks judgment upon himself.