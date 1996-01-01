1 Corinthians 11:27-29

Whoever, therefore, eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty of profaning the body and blood of the Lord. Let a man examine himself, and so eat of the bread and drink of the cup. For any one who eats and drinks without discerning the body eats and drinks judgment upon himself.

Catholic Perspective

St. Paul taught that the Eucharist was not merely a symbol that represented Jesus but that to receive the Eucharist was to receive Jesus himself. In the previous chapter he said, “The cup of blessing which we bless, is it not a participation in the blood of Christ? The bread which we break, is it not a participation in the body of Christ?” (1 Cor. 10:16). Likewise, the transgression involved in receiving the Eucharist in an unworthy state led to many of the Corinthians becoming sick or dying (1 Cor. 11:30).

Common Objections