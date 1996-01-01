Matthew 5:25-26

Next Verse 2 Maccabees 12:42-46 And they turned to supplication, praying that the sin that had been committed might be wholly blotted out . . .. In doing this he acted very well and honorably, taking account of the resurrection. For if he were not expecting that those who had fallen would rise again, it would have been superfluous and foolish to pray for the dead. But if he was looking to the splendid reward that is laid up for those who fall asleep in godliness, it was a holy and pious thought. Therefore, he made atonement for the dead, so that they might be delivered from their sin.