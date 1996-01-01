2 Maccabees 12:42-46

In this text, we discover Judas Maccabeus and members of his Jewish military forces collecting the bodies of some fallen comrades who had been killed in battle. When they discovered these men were carrying “sacred tokens of the idols of Jamnia, which the law forbids the Jews to wear” (2 Macc. 12: 40), Judas and his men pray for the dead, that they may be forgiven this transgression.

Jewish belief in a place of purgation for lesser sins committed in this life but not yet “wholly blotted out” is unmistakable here. Moreover, we see an explicit declaration that the prayers of the living have a role in the purification of the dead.