← Necessity of Baptism
John 3:5
Jesus answered, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God.”
Catholic Perspective
Jesus is speaking to a Jewish leader named Nicodemus who has begun to accept Jesus’ authority to speak on behalf of God. When Jesus says that one must be “born anew” or “born from above” to see the kingdom of God, Nicodemus asks how one can be “born again.” Jesus answers him with this unmistakable reference to baptism.
This reference becomes clearer in the context of the passage, since Jesus and his disciples go and baptize people after this encounter. The Church Fathers unanimously agreed this verse referred to baptismal regeneration.
Common Objections
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|JESUS IS REFERRING TO NATURAL BIRTH.
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|THE BIBLE CONTRADICTS THE NOTION THAT THE HOLY SPIRIT AUTOMATICALLY COMES TO SOMEONE IN BAPTISM.