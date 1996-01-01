And Peter said to them, “Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins; and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.”

Catholic Perspective

Peter is addressing a crowd in Jerusalem after Pentecost and indicting them for their part in the death of the Messiah. The crowd, “cut to the heart” asks what they should do (Acts 2:37). In response, Peter tells them they should repent and be baptized in order to receive the forgiveness of sins and the gift of the Holy Spirit. This shows baptism is necessary for salvation.

Common Objections

+ PETER IS SAYING THAT THE CROWD SHOULD BE BAPTIZED BECAUSE OF THE FORGIVENESS OF THEIR SINS THEY HAD ALREADY RECEIVED.