1 Corinthians 7:10-11

St. Paul concisely affirms there are no exceptions for divorce and remarriage in the case of a valid marriage. Paul also emphasizes that this teaching is from “the Lord” (Jesus) and not himself.

St. Paul elsewhere beautifully elaborates on the indissolubility of a valid marriage between two Christians, calling husbands to lay down their lives for their wives as Christ did for the Church (Eph. 5:25; see also 5:21-33).