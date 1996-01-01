← Divorce and Remarriage
1 Corinthians 7:10-11
To the married I give charge, not I but the Lord, that the wife should not separate from her husband (but if she does, let her remain single or else be reconciled to her husband)—and that the husband should not divorce his wife.
Catholic Perspective
St. Paul concisely affirms there are no exceptions for divorce and remarriage in the case of a valid marriage. Paul also emphasizes that this teaching is from “the Lord” (Jesus) and not himself.
St. Paul elsewhere beautifully elaborates on the indissolubility of a valid marriage between two Christians, calling husbands to lay down their lives for their wives as Christ did for the Church (Eph. 5:25; see also 5:21-33).
Common Objections
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|PAUL ADMITS THE POSSIBILITY OF DIVORCE LATER IN THE SAME LETTER (1 COR. 7:12-16).
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|ANNULMENTS ARE BASICALLY “CATHOLIC DIVORCES.”