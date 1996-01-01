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Divorce and Remarriage
The New Testament teaches that marriage is indissoluble. Consequently, if a couple is validly married, the Church can’t simply permit divorce and remarriage.
Mark 10:10-12
And in the house the disciples asked him again about this matter. And he said to them, ‘Whoever divorces his wife and marries another, commits adultery against her; and if she divorces her husband and marries another, she commits adultery.’
Matthew 19:9
And I say to you: whoever divorces his wife, except for unchastity, and marries another, commits adultery; and he who marries a divorced woman, commits adultery.
1 Corinthians 7:10-11
To the married I give charge, not I but the Lord, that the wife should not separate from her husband (but if she does, let her remain single or else be reconciled to her husband)—and that the husband should not divorce his wife.