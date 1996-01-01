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Church's Teaching Authority

Jesus promised that he and the Holy Spirit would guide his Church as it proclaimed the Faith to the world. This means that the divinely appointed teachers in the Church—the bishops—have a special form of guidance, and thus a special teaching authority or “magisterium” (Latin, magister, “teacher”).
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