That’s one of the challenges Protestants sometimes raise against the Catholic distinction between mortal and venial sin.

But does that objection actually hold up?

Stick around and you’ll find out.

As Catholics, we believe that some sins are mortal—that is, they’re grave or seriously wrong, and when committed with full knowledge and deliberate consent, they destroy charity within the soul and separate us from friendship with God.

Other sins are venial. A venial sin doesn’t destroy charity within the soul, so the person remains in friendship with God. That can be because the matter itself isn’t grave, or because, even though the matter is grave, the person lacked full knowledge or deliberate consent.

I’m not going to spend the entire episode unpacking that distinction. If you want the Catholic Church’s fuller explanation, I’d encourage you to read paragraphs 1854 through 1864 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

Instead, I want to look at two challenges.

The first is directed at the very belief in venial sin. The argument is that this distinction can encourage Catholics to take sin less seriously.

The second comes from James 2:10-11, which is sometimes presented as biblical evidence that all sins are equally serious.

So, let’s take these one at a time.

But before I do that, I want to thank our patrons for their financial support and friendship. We can’t continue producing this content without your help. And if you’re not a patron yet, we’d ask that you consider becoming one over at doctorkarlo.com with “doctor” spelled out.

Alright! On to what we might call the “Lax Attitude About Sin” objection.

Protestant apologist Ron Rhodes raises this objection on page 217 in his book Reasoning with Catholics from the Scriptures. He argues that the Catholic distinction between mortal and venial sin can lead Catholics to have a lax attitude toward sin.

And he gives two reasons for this.

First, he says a Catholic “may view himself as basically a good person.”

And second, he says a Catholic “may not see himself as being in dire need of a Savior.”

So I see two different targets here.

The first is the idea that belief in venial sin can make a Catholic think, “I’m basically a good person,” and that can lead to a lax attitude toward sin.

The second is that if I’m basically a good person, then perhaps I’ll conclude that I don’t really need a Savior.

Let’s take those separately.

So, Target #1: “Venial Sin Means I’m Basically a Good Person”

First, there’s nothing inherently wrong with thinking that you’re a good person. If friendship with God makes a person good—and I have sufficient reason to believe that I am in friendship with God—then I can reasonably conclude that I am a good person.

There’s nothing morally disordered about acknowledging something that you have sufficient reason to believe is true.

The problem would arise if I took that belief and concluded, “Well, since I’m basically a good person, sin isn’t really a big deal.”

That would be a problem.

But notice there the problem isn’t the belief that I’m a good person. The problem is the lax attitude toward sin that I’ve attached to that belief.

And that brings me to my second response: the problem isn’t the doctrine—it’s the person’s attitude.

Even if some Catholics have a lax attitude toward sin because they think their sins are merely venial, it doesn’t follow that the doctrine of venial sin itself produces that attitude.

Why? Because not everyone who believes in venial sin has a lax attitude toward sin.

In fact, you can look throughout the Catholic spiritual tradition and find precisely the opposite.

Read the lives and writings of the saints. Read the spiritual masters. You find again and again an emphasis on avoiding even venial sin—not merely because of fear of punishment, but because of love for Christ.

The Catholic tradition certainly does not teach, “Venial sin? No big deal. Don’t worry about it.”

Quite the contrary.

If I love Christ, then I should want to avoid offending him even in lesser matters.

So, if a particular Catholic says, “Well, my sins are only venial, so I don’t really care,” then we can certainly criticize that attitude.

But we shouldn’t confuse the bad attitude of the person with the truth or falsity of the doctrine itself.

And that leads to an even more fundamental point: the question is, “Is the doctrine true?”

Suppose, for the sake of argument, that believing in venial sin really did make some people more lax about sin.

Would that prove the doctrine of venial sin is false?

No.

Because the truth of a doctrine isn’t determined by whether some people misuse it or whether it has negative psychological effects in some individuals.

Think about the doctrine of hell.

There are people who reject Christianity precisely because they find the doctrine of hell difficult to reconcile with an all-loving God.

But Protestants who believe the doctrine of hell don’t respond by saying, “Well, if people reject Christianity because of this doctrine, then perhaps we should abandon it.”

Why not? Because the real issue is whether the doctrine is true.

The same thing applies here.

If venial sin is revealed by God and taught in Scripture, then we should believe it—even if someone might misuse that doctrine to justify a lax attitude toward sin.

And whether the mortal-venial distinction is actually true is something we’ll get into as we continue.

But now let’s move to Rhodes’s second concern, which constitutes target #2: “Venial Sin Means I Don’t Need a Savior”

As mentioned earlier, Rhodes argues that belief in venial sin can lead Catholics to think they don’t really need a Savior.

The reasoning seems to be:

“If I’m basically a good person, and my sins are only venial, why would I need Jesus?”

But again, the problem here is not with the Catholic doctrine. It’s with a misunderstanding of what the doctrine actually teaches.

Why? Because even venial sin is still sin.

And in the order of Providence that God has established, the merits of Christ’s death on the cross are the meritorious cause of the remission of all sin—including venial sin.

So even if I have committed only venial sins, I still need Christ, along with his grace and the merits of his Passion. In short, I still need a Savior.

The Catholic position isn’t : “I have only venial sins, therefore I don’t need Jesus.”

Rather, it’s: “I have only venial sins, and therefore I remain in friendship with God—but even the forgiveness and healing of those sins ultimately depend upon the grace won for us by Jesus Christ.”

So if a Catholic says, “I don’t need a Savior because my sins are only venial,” then the problem isn’t with the doctrine of venial sin.

The problem is that the person has misunderstood the relationship between sin, grace, and Christ’s saving work.

Now let’s step back and look at the broader objection.

Rhodes is worried that the Catholic distinction between mortal and venial sin can encourage a lax attitude toward sin.

But here’s where we can turn the table.

The concern about a theological position potentially producing a lax attitude toward sin can be applied to Protestant views as well.

For example, Rhodes believes that when a person comes to faith in Christ, all of his sins are forgiven—past, present, and future.

Now, if all future sins are already forgiven at the moment of initial justification, someone might ask:

“Why should I be concerned about sin throughout the rest of my life?”

Why should I be worried about future sins if those sins have already been forgiven?

Now, I suspect Rhodes would respond by saying something like: “You should still be concerned about sin because you love Jesus.”

And I agree with that principle completely.

A person who loves Christ should want to avoid sin—not merely because of fear of punishment, but because he loves Christ.

But notice that’s the same answer Catholics can give.

A Catholic who believes in venial sin should still want to avoid every sin out of love for Christ.

So, both sides can appeal to love of Christ as a reason to avoid sin, whether mortal or venial.

So, the possibility of someone developing a lax attitude toward sin doesn’t uniquely threaten the Catholic distinction between mortal and venial sin.

Now, we still have to ask whether the distinction between mortal and venial sin is true. And that brings us to the objection from James 2:10-11.

Here’s what James says:

“For whoever keeps the whole law but fails in one point has become guilty of all of it. For he who said, ‘Do not commit adultery,’ said also, ‘Do not kill.’”

For some Protestants, this is evidence that if you break one commandment, you’ve become guilty of all of it. And if that’s the case, then that means all sins are equally serious.

So, is this a legit interpretation?

No. And there are a couple of reasons why.

First, James himself distinguishes between mortal and venial sin.

He starts in James 1 verse 14 writing, “each person is tempted when he is lured and enticed by his own desire.” And then in verse 15, he writes, “Then desire when it has conceived gives birth to sin; and sin when it is full-grown brings forth death.”

Notice the progression. Desire conceives. That gives birth to sin. And then James says that when sin becomes full-grown, it brings forth death.

James doesn’t simply say, “Sin brings death,” which is what you’d expect if he viewed all sins as having an equal effect. Rather, he describes a process in which sin comes to maturity and then brings forth death.

So, James is not operating with the idea that every instance of sin has precisely the same spiritual effect. For him, there is a distinction between sin that does not bring about spiritual death and sin that does.

And that fits the Catholic distinction between sins that do not destroy our relationship with God (venial sin) and sins that do (mortal sin).

Another reason why it’s a stretch to say James is denying the mortal-venial sin distinction is because he isn’t discussing the question of whether all sins are equally grave. That’s not his point. His point is that we can’t pick and choose which commandments we’re going to obey.

James is confronting the idea that someone could claim to be a faithful observer of God’s law while deliberately violating one of God’s commandments.

That’s why he immediately gives the example: “If you do not commit adultery but do kill, you have become a transgressor of the law.”

In other words, you can’t say: “I kept nine commandments, so therefore I’m innocent.” If you deliberately violate God’s law, you’re a transgressor of the law.

That’s James’s point.

And this doesn’t require every sin to be equally grave. Imagine a criminal law system in which there are ten different laws. A person who deliberately violates one of those laws is genuinely a lawbreaker.

But that doesn’t mean every law carries the same penalty. Breaking a parking regulation isn’t morally or legally equivalent to committing murder simply because both make you a lawbreaker.

The same basic distinction can apply here. James is talking about the fact that violating even one commandment makes you a transgressor of God’s law. He’s not saying that every possible violation of God’s law has the same moral gravity.

Therefore, James 2:10-11 doesn’t overturn the Catholic distinction between mortal and venial sin.

So, does Catholicism go soft on sin because it distinguishes between mortal and venial sin? Not at all.

The first objection—that venial sin produces a lax attitude toward sin—confuses the misuse of a doctrine with the truth of the doctrine itself. Catholic spirituality has historically emphasized avoiding even venial sin precisely because we love Christ.

And the claim that venial sin means we don’t need a Savior misunderstands the Catholic position. Even the forgiveness and healing of venial sin depend upon the grace and merits of Jesus Christ.

And when we turn to James 2:10-11, we find that James isn’t teaching that every sin is equally grave. He’s teaching that we can’t claim to be faithful observers of God’s law while deliberately violating God’s commandments.

So, the Catholic Church isn’t saying, “Some sins are small, so don’t worry about them.” Rather, she’s simply affirming reality that not every sin has the same moral gravity or the same effect on our relationship with God, while at the same time affirming that sin is still something we should want to avoid, no matter the degree.

Why? Because we love Christ.

Anyone who shrugs his shoulders and says, “It’s only venial,” doesn’t really love the Lord. The true lover of Christ says, “Lord, I want to love you more—and I don’t want anything, even a lesser sin, to get in the way of that love.”

Friends, that’s hardly a soft attitude toward sin.

Well, that’s it for today.

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