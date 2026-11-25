When Catholics defend the Deuterocanonical books, the discussion often turns to explicit quotations from those books.

And that evidence is important. But there’s another kind of evidence that’s sometimes overlooked.

Stick around to find out what that evidence is.



Historical evidence for the canon doesn’t always come in the form of a writer saying, “Here is my complete canon of Scripture.” Sometimes we have to reason indirectly. We examine what people were debating, what books they were excluding, what questions they were investigating, and why they thought such actions were necessary.

When we do that, two pieces of second-century evidence become especially interesting.



The first comes from Rabbi Akiba and the rabbinic rejection of the book of Sirach, also known as Ben Sira. The second comes from the Christian bishop Melito of Sardis and his journey east to investigate the books recognized by the Jews there.



Neither source gives us a fourth-century-style Christian canon list containing all seven Deuterocanonical books. That is not the claim. The more modest argument is that these sources make good historical sense if books such as Sirach were being treated as sacred within communities outside the emerging rabbinic consensus, including Christian communities.

More importantly, the evidence undermines the claim that Christians simply inherited a universally settled Jewish canon identical to the later Protestant Old Testament.



Let’s begin with Rabbi Akiba.



The Tosefta Yadayim, a tractate of the Tosefta (an early rabbinic collection of legal traditions that parallels and supplements the Mishnah) preserves a tradition attributed to Rabbi Akiba concerning which books “defile the hands.”

That expression may sound a bit strange to modern ears. In its rabbinic setting, however, the idea that a book “defiles the hands” marks the book as belonging to the category of sacred writings. To deny that a book defiles the hands is to deny its scriptural status.



Here’s what the text states in 2:13:



“The Gospels and heretical books do not defile the hands. The books of Ben Sira and all other books written from then on do not defile the hands.”

Some translations have “the margins” in place of “the Gospels.” But there is enough scholarship to support the translation that has “the Gospels.”



Now, notice the combination.

The tradition explicitly excludes the Christian Gospels and what it regards as heretical writings. But it also expressly excludes Ben Sira.



Why is that significant?

Because communities normally don’t issue formal exclusions of books that nobody regards, or could plausibly regard, as sacred. If Sirach were universally understood as ordinary literature, there would be little reason to single it out in a ruling about sacred books.

The ruling therefore supplies indirect evidence that the status of Sirach as Scripture was a live issue among some Jews.



That becomes even more interesting when the Christian Gospels and Sirach appear in the same general discussion. The text reflects an environment in which rabbinic Judaism was distinguishing its authoritative books both from Christian writings and from other Jewish religious books such as Ben Sira.



But why would Akiba reject the Christian Gospels simultaneously with Ben Sira? Christian acceptance of Sirach (and reasonably other Dueuterocanonical books) provides one plausible context for that exclusion, especially because Christianity was increasingly separating from rabbinic Judaism while continuing to use inherited Jewish Scriptures.



In other words, the rabbinic rejection of Sirach fits a larger process of differentiation. Rabbinic Judaism was defining its scriptural inheritance over against writings it judged unacceptable. Those writings included explicitly Christian books, but they also included at least one important Jewish book preserved in the Christian Old Testament.



Now, this produces important questions for Christians who reject the Deuterocanon on the ground that Christians must receive the Old Testament canon from the Jews.

Which Jews? At what time? And by what authority?



If the rabbinic boundary excluding Sirach was still being formulated and defended in the second century, then the rabbinic canon can’t simply be projected backward and treated as an undisputed canon universally held by all Jews at the time of Christ.



Now, this doesn’t establish the Catholic canon all by itself. It does, however, remove one of the principal historical objections to it.

A Christian cannot merely say, “The Jews had a closed thirty-nine-book canon, and the Christians inherited it.”

The surviving evidence is more complicated. Different Jewish communities used and valued different bodies of literature. Some books occupied disputed or intermediate positions. Rabbinic authorities eventually drew boundaries that excluded books Christians continued to preserve.



This doesn’t prove by itself that every Deuterocanonical book was accepted by every Jewish or Christian community. We should not make the evidence say more than it says. The passage singles out Ben Sira and then speaks more broadly of books written thereafter. Nor can we simply equate every book composed after Sirach with the Catholic Deuterocanon.

Nevertheless, this is at least some evidence that points in the direction that Christians in the mid-second century believed the Deuterocanonical books were inspired and that Rabbinic Jews, at least up to the mid-second century, didn’t have a closed canon.



Another piece of evidence that’s pertinent to this discussion is a second century fragment of one of Melito of Sardis’s works, preserved by Eusebius. It contains one of the earliest surviving lists of Old Testament books.

Melito addresses a Christian named Onesimus, who had asked him for extracts from the Law and the Prophets concerning Christ and the Christian faith. Onesimus also wanted an accurate statement concerning the ancient books, including their number and order.

Melito explains:



“Accordingly when I went east and came to the place where these things were preached and done, I learned accurately the books of the Old Testament, and send them to you as written below.”



Melito then gives a list that closely resembles the later Jewish collection. Esther is not named. Lamentations is not separately named, although it may have been included with Jeremiah. “The Proverbs of Solomon or Wisdom” appears in the list, but scholars disagree over whether “Wisdom” is an alternative name for Proverbs or a reference to the Book of Wisdom. Melito’s wording and list are preserved in Eusebius, Ecclesiastical History book 4, chapter 26.



Melito’s list is often presented as straightforward evidence that second-century Christians rejected the Deuterocanon.

But the circumstances of the list are as important as its contents.

Melito didn’t say, “I am reporting the books universally read in all the Christian churches.”

He said that he undertook an investigation. And that fact can be turned into positive evidence.



Melito was not an uninformed Christian trying to discover what books were used in Christian worship. He was a bishop. If Melito merely wanted to know which books Christians in Sardis read as Scripture, he presumably didn’t need to travel east to Palestine. He would have encountered those books within his own Christian community.

Yet Melito distinguishes between the scriptural books already familiar within Christian life and the precise information he acquired through investigation.

This suggests that his question was specialized.

Onesimus wanted extracts from Jewish Scripture concerning Christ and the Christian faith. To provide the most effective apologetic collection, Melito needed to know which writings would be acknowledged by the Jewish audience against whom such arguments might be directed.



But what’s perplexing is that Melito didn’t ask the Jews in Sardis. According to Robert L. Wilken, in his 1976 article “Melito, the Jewish Community at Sardis, and the Sacrifice of Isaac,” in the journal Theological Studies, volume 37, there was a large Jewish population there in the second century. So, Melito could have easily resolved his inquiry by asking them. But why didn’t he?

It would seem Melito suspected the Jews in Palestine had a different canonical tradition than those in Sardis. Verifying this would be important for his and Onesimus’s apologetical needs because they wouldn’t want to appeal to a Jewish source for Christ’s Messiahship that wasn’t considered sacred. The list of books that Melito gives is the product of that inquiry, a list of books that reflects the beliefs of the practitioners of rabbinical Judaism.



Now, there are a few things to draw out of this.

First, there was no universally self-evident Jewish canon. Melito had to go “east” and investigate what the Jews therebelieved.

Second, the rabbinical canon doesn’t prove the Christians rejected the Deuterocanon. In that setting, a Christian could believe that Sirach or Wisdom was inspired while choosing not to use those books in a debate with Jews who rejected them.

And that’s a key distinction. A list of books accepted by one’s dialogue partner is not necessarily identical to one’s own complete list of inspired books.

Imagine a Catholic debating a Protestant today. The Catholic might say, “For our present purposes, I will argue only from the sixty-six books you accept.”

Nobody should infer from that decision that the Catholic has rejected the Deuterocanonical books. It means the Catholic is employing a shared-authority strategy.

Melito’s project seems to have operated similarly.



And that leads me to a third implication: the Christians in Sardis seemingly had a broader collection of inspired Jewish writings. Melito’s effort implies some difference between the information in the books that the Jews in Palestine considered sacred, which Onesimus needed to prove Christ’s Messiahship, and the scriptural collection Christians ordinarily possessed. Melito would have had no need to embark upon his extraordinary investigation if Christians already used exactly the collection represented by Melito’s eastern list.



Now, we know from other historical sources that the Deuterocanonical books, which aren’t included in Melito’s list, were believed to be inspired by many Jews. Thus, it’s reasonable to infer that the rabbinical list was more restrictive than the Christian list.



Keep in mind that this doesn’t prove the Christians believed the Deuterocanonical books were inspired. But it does favor that conclusion. The Deuterocanonical books would be good candidates for making up that broader collection because they were among Jewish writings considered to be inspired.



Alright! Let’s sum up the historical facts.

First, Rabbinic authorities found it necessary in the mid-second century to expressly exclude Sirach from the category of sacred books, which implies there was enough belief in Sirach’s sacred status that required such an exclusion.

Second, the exclusion of Sirach appears alongside the rabbinic rejection of Christian writings, showing that boundaries were being drawn in an environment of religious differentiation. But such differentiation wouldn’t have been needed if the Christians weren’t believing Sirach was inspired.

Third, Melito did not simply report a canon already obvious from Christian practice. He traveled east and conducted an investigation. And that eastern investigation suggests that the books accepted for discussion with some Jewish communities were not automatically identical to the complete collection functioning among Christians. In fact, it was a more restricted collection.

Taken individually, none of these facts gives us a complete Catholic table of contents. Taken together, however, they support a coherent historical picture.

Christians inherited a broad body of Jewish religious writings. Some of those books, including Sirach, were eventually excluded by rabbinic authorities. Christians did not automatically submit their Old Testament to that developing rabbinic boundary. When Christian apologists needed to argue from books acknowledged by Jewish interlocutors, they could investigate and employ a narrower collection for that limited purpose.

That is exactly the kind of historical situation in which Christian acceptance of the Deuterocanonical books, especially Sirach, makes sense.

Thus, the second-century evidence doesn’t fit the narrative that Christians followed the later rabbinic canon that excluded the Deuterocanonical books. On the contrary, the evidence suggests that rabbinic Judaism was defining itself against books that retained religious authority elsewhere, while Christian apologists sometimes consulted narrower Jewish lists for the practical purpose of establishing common ground.



So, the Deuterocanon wasn’t a collection invented by the medieval Catholic Church.

Its roots belong to the ancient Jewish and Christian world, and the controversies of the second century make the best sense if at least some of these writings, especially Sirach, continued to function as sacred and authoritative books among Christians.

I realize that’s an indirect argument. But the indirect evidence involved is still evidence, and in this case it points toward a broader Christian Old Testament rather than the later rabbinic canonical boundaries.



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