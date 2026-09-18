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audio • Counsel of Trent

FFAF: Did They Ruin Bowling? (and FFAF Update)

Trent Horn2026-09-18T08:16:58

In this free-for-all-Friday Trent talks about a controversial change in many bowling alleys and also gives an update on future free-for-all-Fridays.

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