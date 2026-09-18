FFAF: Did They Ruin Bowling? (and FFAF Update)

www.catholic.com/audio/cot/ffaf-did-they-ruin-bowling-and-ffaf-updateaudio • Counsel of TrentFFAF: Did They Ruin Bowling? (and FFAF Update)Trent Horn • 9/18/2026 2026-09-18T08:16:58DownloadShare🖨️🔗Become a PatronIn this free-for-all-Friday Trent talks about a controversial change in many bowling alleys and also gives an update on future free-for-all-Fridays. Did you like this content? Please help keep us ad-free Donate $5Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us