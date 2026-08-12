Christians, Stop Praising Andrew Tate

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Transcript:

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On July 18th, Andrew and his brother Tristan were arrested in Miami on charges related to rape, sex trafficking, assault and possessing indecent images of a child, and are currently in the process of being extradited to the United Kingdom for prosecution, which includes a bond hearing scheduled for tomorrow, August 13th.

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And in today’s episode, I have a simple request for prominent Christian commenters. Stop praising Andrew Tate. Seriously, I have no idea why these self-professed Christians praise the tape brothers and downplay both their alleged legal crimes and their undeniable moral crimes. For example, here’s Candace Owens sitting down with Andrew Tate in an interview a year ago.

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So ace journalist Candace Owens doesn’t bother to do five minutes of research on Hustler University, now called Real World, before sitting down with Tate. If she had, she would have found out that the program is a money making scheme that offers overpriced courses on things like writing marketing emails you can get for free elsewhere. And Owens would have also seen that before Hustler’s University was founded in 2021, Tate was selling his program in 2018, which stands for pimp and HOS degree.

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And I’ve got a D PhD, if you don’t mind a pimp in hos degree, a doctorate.

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it’s well known that Andrew Tate made his fortune using girls to create pornography, for him, to get the girls to work for him and to give him the money they made. He used a technique called the Loverboy method to emotionally manipulate women, which is classic pimp behavior and is often used in human trafficking.

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Tate’s elite forum, called The War Room, included members sharing tips on how to make women vulnerable, like this one that says.

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After that, it becomes a series of gradual steps to remove her entire support structure from her life. Then we punish her for a transgression, real or imagined, by having her get our name tattooed on her, leaving her family’s home, apartment, town, country, webcam stripping. Walking the track for us. Getting us girls.

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the truth is, I selected them from their friendship. It’s not actually that difficult to do

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people will call it. But what you’re really doing is putting the pieces on the chessboard in the best place for you to win. You’re playing the game.

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And here’s Andrew’s brother Tristan, revealing how he kept the girls dependent on him by locking them out of the money they made, which is once again pimp behavior.

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I went to the room, smashed the room up, told her I knew what she did.

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She sent me all the money. But that has happened to me before. Let them take full control over their accounts. They will run away. I like to keep the girls passwords. I logged them in and logged them out. If you give the girl the password to her account, there’s a chance you could run away and try it by herself.

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I’ve had that happen.

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And if you’re a ride or die and you’re a chicken, you really love us.

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What’s the problem with making a bunch of money from home? What’s the issue? Oh, I’m going to see your titties. You get your titties. It basically out on Instagram for free anyway. So that’s the question. That’s the question to all you guys at home. You know, if you’re interested in making a lot of money. This is how me and Andrew did it.

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There’s no secrets at all about how we made our money, gentlemen. That’s how we did it. We were internet pimps.

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So the Tate’s used and create an environment for others to use manipulation and coercion to pimp out women and put them in situations where they don’t have control over their income, which can easily lead to trafficking if they’re in a foreign country and are dependent on their employer. But here’s what really irritates me Candace Owens says things that lead her viewers to think Erika Kirk, a widow mourning the death of her murdered husband, that she was involved in human trafficking in Romania because Kirk supported an orphanage in Romania and human trafficking happens in Romania, I guess.

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But Owens is also completely confident Andrew Tate is innocent of human trafficking, despite actual evidence pointing in that direction. In fact, just a few years ago, Nick Fuentes was able to honestly call out Andrew Tate for the awful person he is.

00:04:13:18 - 00:04:32:09

Andrew Tate is a pornographer. Like, let’s just let’s just be very honest about what he is. Whatever you think of him, that’s what he is. He’s a pornographer. He makes porn. That’s how he made his money. That’s how he makes a living. He was a fighter. Fighters aren’t worth $1 billion or $100 million, however much he’s worth. Fighters don’t.

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Unless you’re Floyd Mayweather. Fighters don’t make that kind of money. He made his money through pornography, which is like the definition of selling your soul to the devil. What do you think that means? He did something extremely immoral in exchange for money. But everybody needs to recognize love him, hate him, that he’s a pornographer and objectively a bad person.

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Objectively, he should be in jail.

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But now Flint is posting things like Free Andrew and Tristan Tate and calling their prosecution of humiliation for America.

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First, it’s not true that everyone on the right who speaks against cultural evils or challenges the status quo is then falsely accused of sexual misconduct in order to smear them. As of this recording, Ron DeSantis has been accused of sexual misconduct. Marco Rubio hasn’t been accused of this.

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Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh haven’t been accused of sexual misconduct.

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Challenges the status quo, but nobody has accused him of sexual misconduct against women or even of sexual conduct with women in general, including moral conduct like being in a committed relationship. I’m not sure why, but an unrelated news footage previously said that dating women is gay.

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What people call it the gay. Because I’ve never had a girlfriend. I think of anything. If anything, it makes me less gay. Never having a girlfriend, never having sex with a woman really makes you more heterosexual.

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Because honestly, dating women is gay.

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Second, I’m not surprised people might accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct because he said stuff like this in the past.

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Automatically attracted to beautiful. I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kidding. I don’t even know where and when you restore, they let you do it.

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You can do anything. Whatever you want. Grab them by

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pussy. I can do anything.

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It’s true. There are baseless accusations that are made against famous people, but there are also well-founded accusations. And you can see the difference in the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, for example, there was a political motive to disrupt an important Supreme Court nomination, and it involved a single claim of wrongdoing made decades later that could not even describe the location of the incident in question.

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But when it comes to Andrew Tait, we have multiple charges and even videos of Tait hitting women with belts and then later claiming all of this was consensual.

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Save a few minutes. Say what you mean. You message one other guy ever again with her together. You get me?

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but in spite of all of this, there are still self-professed Christians like Tucker Carlson, who praise Andrew Tait and say stuff like this.

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sure. The guy who became rich making porn wants guys to put down porn. And also, imagine if Tucker Carlson was talking about the serpent in the garden.

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His core message is to gain knowledge.

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What could be wrong with that?

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Obviously, Tate isn’t going to become popular unless he says some true motivational facts that you can easily get from

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other sources. Thank you, Shia, but

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it’s a failure of journalistic integrity to not expose the evils lying beneath the surface of popular figures. Now, I agree the phenomenon of Andrew Tate should be examined, and we should ask why so many young men are attracted to his message.

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The answer, as I’ve noted in previous episodes, is that men have been the victim of social biases for the past few decades, and what Tate says about self-reliance and personal responsibility are true and appealing. The problem is when people try to emulate Tate and build confidence not out of actually practice virtue or by accomplishing a good others naturally respect, but through caricatures of masculinity like this poor student doing his best Andrew Tate impression.

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I am now the Alpha, bro. Not how this works. I am the teacher. The alpha takes priority over the teacher. The alpha take priority over everything. Do you not know how that was?

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It’s also a problem when some Christian commenters refuse to say anything negative about Tate, which may be in part because they want to court his audience, or the calculated praise may be in service of a misguided alliance. These Christians might think, well, I don’t want to attack Andrew Tate because at least he stands against wokeness. But that’s low level thinking on par with a caveman saying he say thing I like so me like him.

00:09:33:21 - 00:09:53:26

Well, Father James Martin wrote a book on prayer that Bishop Barron endorsed, and Father Martin says things that are fully in line with Catholic teaching. But the Catholics who support Andrew Tate aren’t nice to Father Martin. They let Father Martin’s bad message completely outweigh anything good he might have to say. So why not do the same for someone like Andrew Tate instead?

00:09:53:26 - 00:10:05:18

These Christians do the opposite. They let Andrew Tate’s allegedly good message outweigh anything bad he’s ever done. Here’s Tate’s lawyer, self-identified Catholic Joseph McBride, on the Tim Pool podcast.

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These are good men who have done a lot of good for the world, right? Even if you accept all the allegations against them is true, the amount of good that they’ve done for the world tremendously outweighs the bed. And people don’t see it because it’s a very one one sided narrative out there against

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Think about the insanity of what he just said. In 2024, when this interview aired. Tate was charged with trafficking and having sex with minors. But hey, Tate also told guys to escape the matrix, so it all balances out, right? McBride seems to be referring, though, to Tate’s alleged charity work, which claims to have donated $12 million to different charities, but this has not been independently confirmed, and some of the charities alleged to be involved have denied receiving any money from Tate.

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even if that were true, Epstein gave to charity. But he still belonged in jail. Besides, Tate’s disgusting worldview makes him hardly better than the wokeness he allegedly combats. Do you like Andrew Tate because he calls out transgender ideology?

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Okay. What do you think of this genius level question from him?

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I recently posted a question on Twitter asking, would you rather have sex with a transsexual, which is a legitimate ten, or a woman which is a legitimate one? And everyone sitting there kicking woman, woman, woman, woman because they think they’re going to be gay if they do anything else, but they’re not actually thinking about the question. I am so smart.

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I operate on so many levels higher than the average man. You people are not thinking about the question when I say a one and a ten. I mean Megan Fox with

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dick that’s the tranny, or Hulk Hogan with a

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pussy. That’s the girl. This is the question I’m asking Megan Fox or Hulk Hogan.

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Other people will say, at least Andrew Tate makes a stand against feminism. And yes, most of modern feminism is moral garbage. But Pope Saint John Paul II called on women to create a new feminism, which rejects the temptation of imitating models of male domination in order to acknowledge and affirm the true genius of women in every aspect of the life of society and overcome all discrimination, violence, and exploitation.

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But Andrew Tate and the other red pillars just create an inverted feminism that takes the core evil of feminism, saying men are the root of society’s problems and flipping it to say that women are the root of society’s problems. Here’s Nick Fuentes doing the same thing on Tucker Carlson’s show.

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Well, yeah, it’s partly women who have bought into the lies of feminism when it comes to chasing careers or glorifying fornication, but it’s also the men who refuse to commit to women and meander in situation ships, or who make decisions that handicap their ability to love women. Consider an average guy in the US who is 30 years old, around the current median age for marriage.

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That guy has probably watched over 1000 hours of pornography in his adult life. This sin has gotten so bad among men that diagnoses of erectile dysfunction for men under 40 have tripled in the past two decades.

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So the problem isn’t just men or just women, it’s sinners. It’s all of us. And we have to look to Jesus Christ for the solution to that problem. Not hustlers like Andrew Tate. We also shouldn’t praise Tate and many others on the right for how they oppose feminism, because their behavior often creates feminism when they or their followers, for example, refer to women as Floyds or holes.

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Women think they can’t count on men to treat them humanely, and so they end up only trusting other women. Or when those men post fantasies online about cheating on their b word wife with a waitress or a babysitter. Women worry the man they marry might secretly think this and reject marriage for being too risky. And it’s not just Andrew Tate whose anti feminism inspires feminism.

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Consider what Andrew Wilson said on the Trigonometry podcast about stay at home moms.

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On the one hand, I understand Andrew’s criticism against second wave feminists who tried to paint being a housewife as some kind of oppression. This is summarizing Betty for Dan’s asinine claim that being a housewife is like living in a comfortable concentration camp. On the other hand, though, podcasters like Andrew can do their jobs in their pajamas, so that’s a joke I’d be wary of making if I were him.

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But more importantly, if you go too far and say that staying home isn’t oppressive for women because most of them have nothing to do anyways, then this becomes the very kind of rhetoric that pushed women into the workforce in the first place. Many people think that women entered the workforce in mass in the 1970s, but this trend actually started right after World War two.

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And here’s why. In 1925, only about half of US homes had electricity, and women’s domestic duties were very time consuming. But by 1945, 85% of homes had electricity, and in the next few years most homes would have access to things like electric dishwashers, clothes washers and electric dryers. As a result, people began to be critical of stay at home wives and mothers, especially because compulsory education laws made homeschooling basically illegal, and so most children attended school during the day.

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In 1943, social critic Philip Wylie said of mothers that

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the machine has deprived her of social usefulness.

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You can see the attitude of what does a stay at home wife do all day in popular 1950s media? Like this clip from The Honeymooners,

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You mean to tell me I’m going to have dinner without me? Fred, you gotta have bread. There’s a couple of heels in the breadbox. That’s a big deal.

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A couple of heels in a breadbox. What were you doing all day when you got on across it?

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or this 1954 cartoon called Wild Wife.

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Oh. Did you get to the bank? Yes, I did, dear. Pick up my suit at the cleaners. Yes, dear. Did you, mother Lorne? Gosh, I didn’t, John. I simply didn’t have time. Didn’t have time. But, John, I had so much to do.

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I just. Oh, you women with all the time in the world on your hands, you never find time to get anything done.

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And while the book has a lot of nonsense, Betty Friedan The Feminine Mystique also reveals what life was like for women during this period and how different it is from today. For example, many anti-feminist have no problem with women having conservative opinions on politics and publicly debating this, but in the 1950s and 60s, this was considered unsuitable for women.

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For Dan recounts how the editors of a women’s magazine belittled their audience’s intelligence, saying, our readers are housewives full time. They’re not interested in the broad public issues of the day. They are not interested in national or international affairs. They are only interested in the family and the home.

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My point is that if you want women to embrace a traditional lifestyle of being at home and raising children, even if those children attend school while the wife stays home, then you probably shouldn’t treat women as being occupational or morally inferior to men. But ultimately, that’s what people like Andrew Tate do to make men feel better about themselves.

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While Tate offers a positive message about men taking charge in a relationship and leading, this gets drowned out by his bad takes on men leading women like this.

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Do you think that women are property? And that’s something that a lot of people have asked me as well.

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When I told them I was going to talk to you like he’s a fucking sexist, bro. Why are you talking to him? I think my sister is her husband’s property. Yes.

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Don’t your girls have your name tattooed on them? 20 girls have my name tattooed on them. And how many girls? How many girls have there? Have your name on them now. 22. I’ve got 20. I’m on 22. Oh, man. They want me to get his name said to at all cost. He wanted me to tattoo his name on a date girl.

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Husbands have authority over their wives in the same way an airplane captain has authority over the copilot.

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He has seniority, but the copilot can fly the plane solo if he’s incapacitated, and the copilot can take control of the plane if the captain is about to crash it.

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that’s a dignified way of comparing a husband and wives authority in marriage. But it’s degrading to reduce women to property, like the furniture on a plane, and not as an equal person made in God’s image and likeness.

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Finally, I think many Christians want people like Andrew Tate on their side, because it’s nice when a famous person is willing to boldly challenge anti-Christian cultural norms, even if he isn’t Christian himself. Many Muslims embrace Andrew Tate as a fellow Muslim for the same reason. Even though Tate leads a debauchery lifestyle that contradicts Islam. One article says this.

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Tate represents everything that Muslim preachers warn against and consider the epitome of social decay. Nonetheless, Tate’s conversion to Islam was welcomed by the same preachers

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disregarded his behavior, by either implying he’s a new Muslim and will learn in time or by not discussing it at all.

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So instead of either lionize Andrew Tate or relishing his condemnation, we should pray for him. No one is completely beyond the reach of God’s grace, and so we shouldn’t let our anger at his actions become an excuse to abandon mercy. And if Tate does express the desire to become Christian, then we should cautiously welcome him but not put Tate at the forefront of evangelism.

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As I noted in my previous episode on how to treat celebrity converts.

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in the interim, we should be praising authentically masculine Christian men and calling out degenerates like Andrew Tate.

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So thank you guys so much for watching. And if you’d like to help us keep creating content like this, hit the subscribe button and consider supporting us at Trenton Podcast.

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Com. Thank you guys so much and I hope you have a very blessed day.