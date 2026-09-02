Why Should a Baptist Consider Catholicism? Divorce and Faith

“Why should a Baptist consider Catholicism?” This question opens a discussion on the faith’s appeal, especially for those navigating complex issues like divorce and remarriage. Other topics include addressing anti-Catholic sentiments from neighbors and clarifying misconceptions about the Church’s origins. The conversation also touches on personal journeys of faith and the challenges of differing beliefs within families.

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