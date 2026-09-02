www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-should-a-baptist-consider-catholicism-divorce-and-faith
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“Why should a Baptist consider Catholicism?” This question opens a discussion on the faith’s appeal, especially for those navigating complex issues like divorce and remarriage. Other topics include addressing anti-Catholic sentiments from neighbors and clarifying misconceptions about the Church’s origins. The conversation also touches on personal journeys of faith and the challenges of differing beliefs within families.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:41 - Why Should a Baptist Consider Catholicism?
- 04:59 - I grew up Baptist and am now considering Catholicism. But I’m not Catholic because I’m divorced and remarried.
- 14:33 - I’m a catechumen. My neighbor is Anti-Catholic and claims the Church is from King Nimrod and not from Christ. How do I steer him to a proper understanding of Catholicism?
- 25:05 - I spoke to an SSPX priest who claimed the Catholic Church was within the church of God but not the Church of God. How do you respond to this?
- 40:32 - I’m becoming Catholic, but my wife is not. How do you respond when someone concedes that the early church did look Catholic, but it doesn’t matter since they’ve already received the fruits of Christianity?
- 47:10 - I’m no longer Catholic. I don’t understand why so many religions say that their way is the only way. Why go back to the Catholic Church? Something inside of me wants to go back but I don’t want to.
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